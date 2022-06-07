All-New Rolls-Royce Wraith Manifests Itself in Digital Form to Tease the Bejesus Out of Us

Earlier this year, a report came out about Rolls-Royce closing the order books on both of its two-door models, the Wraith and the Dawn. According to company CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos, both cars will leave the lineup next year, when production shuts down for good.
Why would Rolls-Royce leave such a massive hole in their lineup going forward, you ask? Well, they wouldn’t. The Wraith and the Dawn will make way for the fully electric Spectre, which already pretty much looks like a next-gen Wraith, from a visual standpoint. The Spectre should arrive in dealerships worldwide toward the end of 2023.
Back in February, I wrote this editorial about Rolls-Royce making EVs and how it feels wrong for a luxury carmaker to abandon the craftsmanship that goes into hand-building V12 internal combustion units. You will no longer be able to pop the hood on your two-door Rolls-Royce and visually admire all the work that went into making its beating heart.
If you share similar sentiments, then perhaps this rendering by Ildar_project will brighten your day a tiny bit. It depicts a hypothetical next-generation Wraith, featuring a sharper design with slimmer headlights.
It definitely has more road presence than the current car, and dare I say, it looks absolutely stunning in that two-tone coffee colorway. Maybe the low ground clearance is somewhat unrealistic, but otherwise, it gets a thumbs-up from me.
As for the real Wraith, it will be sad to see it go. It’s been in production for nearly a decade – Rolls-Royce used it to replace the Phantom Coupe and thanks to its BMW 7 Series underpinnings, the Wraith turned out to be surprisingly engaging to drive, for a 2.5-ton car that is.
At its best, meaning Black Badge spec, the Wraith’s twin turbocharged V12 engine produces 623 hp (632 ps) and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) of torque, which in turn will take you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds.
