Ben Affleck Borrows JLo's Rolls-Royce, Has a Hard Time Opening the Trunk

"What’s yours is mine" seems to be the way to go in the Bennifer household. Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen borrowing cars from one another, but it looks like the actor struggled a bit with JLo’s Rolls-Royce's trunk.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing better than ever. They are one of Hollywood’s most famous couples and have recently moved in together in Danny DeVito’s former mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The Batman actor was seen out and about with his son Samuel, hitting some shops together while driving in Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé. They made a short stop at GameStop for some items, but when they returned to the luxury convertible and Ben tried to put the bags in the trunk, he was completely stumped on how to open it. He looked around for a couple of seconds, his son Samuel even jumped in to help, but to no avail. Eventually, Ben gave up and left the bags in the back seat before moving on with their day.
Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe comes with West Coast Custom touches all around. The crimson two-door luxury convertible is as subtle as it gets for a bespoke ride, completed with a silver chrome grille and simple white interior. The result is the hard work of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, who knew exactly how to convey what the international pop star needed: exquisite luxury without being ostentatious.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bennifer borrow cars from each other. Not long ago, Jennifer herself was spotted driving one of Ben's vehicles. While she did reveal a couple of years ago that she wasn’t a big fan of driving, it looks like it grew on her, and she recently switched from her Bentley Continental GTC to Ben’s Tesla Model S Plaid.
