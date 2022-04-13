Newly Engaged Bennifer Looking at L.A.'s Largest Mansion, It's Bigger Than the White House

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very serious about buying a property together, and it looks like money is not a problem, as they even checked out Los Angeles’ largest mansion called the Spelling Manor, which comes with a star-studded past, and a price tag of $165 million.
Not long ago, we reported that Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, also known as Bennifer, were in escrow for a $65 million mega-mansion in the posh neighborhood of Bel Air in Los Angeles, California. Apparently, the deal fell through for unknown reasons, but they’re determined to find their forever home.
Just a few days after the two announced their engagement (almost twenty years after their first engagement), the couple visited Los Angeles’ largest (and possibly most expensive) mansion: the 14-bedroom Spelling Manor in Holmby Hills, with a price tag of $165 million.
Also called simply The Manor, it was finished in 1990 under TV showrunner Aaron Spelling's and his socialite wife, Candy’s name.
Later on, it passed onto Formula One magnate Bernie Ecclestone’s daughter, Petra, who bought it in 2011 for $85 million. She reportedly spent $20 million in lavish renovations and sold it in 2019 for under $120 million to an anonymous Saudi Arabian buyer.
The estate sprawls on 4.6 acres and it has a lot of amenities. With so much space, it provides 100 garage spaces (yes, one hundred of them). The main house is 56,500 square feet, with 123 rooms, 27 bathrooms and 14 bedrooms. And it’s also bigger than the White House by 1,500 square feet, which has 132 rooms, including 35 bedrooms, and 16 guest rooms.
For entertainment, it has a bowling alley, a plush movie theater, and a tennis court. Since it’s in Los Angeles, it also comes with a pool, a jacuzzi, plus a hair salon.
It is currently listed for $165 million, which makes it one of the most expensive properties in the entire country. Not that it would pose an issue for Bennifer, who have a joint net worth of $550 million.
Just a few days after the two announced their engagement (almost twenty years after their first engagement), the couple visited Los Angeles’ largest (and possibly most expensive) mansion: the 14-bedroom Spelling Manor in Holmby Hills, with a price tag of $165 million.
Also called simply The Manor, it was finished in 1990 under TV showrunner Aaron Spelling's and his socialite wife, Candy’s name.
Later on, it passed onto Formula One magnate Bernie Ecclestone’s daughter, Petra, who bought it in 2011 for $85 million. She reportedly spent $20 million in lavish renovations and sold it in 2019 for under $120 million to an anonymous Saudi Arabian buyer.
The estate sprawls on 4.6 acres and it has a lot of amenities. With so much space, it provides 100 garage spaces (yes, one hundred of them). The main house is 56,500 square feet, with 123 rooms, 27 bathrooms and 14 bedrooms. And it’s also bigger than the White House by 1,500 square feet, which has 132 rooms, including 35 bedrooms, and 16 guest rooms.
For entertainment, it has a bowling alley, a plush movie theater, and a tennis court. Since it’s in Los Angeles, it also comes with a pool, a jacuzzi, plus a hair salon.
It is currently listed for $165 million, which makes it one of the most expensive properties in the entire country. Not that it would pose an issue for Bennifer, who have a joint net worth of $550 million.