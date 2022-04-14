Ben Affleck Accidentally Hits a Starbucks Sign with His Mercedes-AMG S 63 at a Drive-Thru

Newly engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wanted to get their coffee fix before they probably went on their way to visit even more homes. But, given that the paparazzi were all over them, Ben must have lost focus and hit a Starbucks sign with his Mercedes-AMG S 63.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as Bennifer, just got engaged over the weekend, as JLo revealed in her newsletter. But their relationship was already going strong since they got back together last April after almost a two-decade break.
And the two have been house hunting for a while. First, they were in escrow for a mega-mansion worth $65 million, but the deal fell through without any further details.
Yesterday, we also reported that Bennifer checked out Spelling Manor, the largest Los Angeles mansion, which is even bigger than the White House. The mansion is way more expensive than the previous, with an asking price of $165 million.
So, it’s only understandable that house-hunting can take a toll on you. Paparazzi caught up with the famous couple as they were trying to get to a Starbucks drive-thru in Ben’s Mercedes-AMG S 63. But, given the paparazzi surrounding them, the actor must have taken his eyes off the road ahead and failed to turn properly. So, one of the rear wheels got stuck on a Starbucks sign. A pap helped him out, and he managed to reverse and get into the lane.
The vehicle comes with an AMG 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic (9G-TRONIC) transmission, which sends 604 hp (612 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
With figures like these, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Not too long ago, the actor drove JLo in his Tesla S Plaid, and it looks like the “Jenny From the Block” doesn’t have a preference when it comes to Ben’s cars.
And the two have been house hunting for a while. First, they were in escrow for a mega-mansion worth $65 million, but the deal fell through without any further details.
Yesterday, we also reported that Bennifer checked out Spelling Manor, the largest Los Angeles mansion, which is even bigger than the White House. The mansion is way more expensive than the previous, with an asking price of $165 million.
So, it’s only understandable that house-hunting can take a toll on you. Paparazzi caught up with the famous couple as they were trying to get to a Starbucks drive-thru in Ben’s Mercedes-AMG S 63. But, given the paparazzi surrounding them, the actor must have taken his eyes off the road ahead and failed to turn properly. So, one of the rear wheels got stuck on a Starbucks sign. A pap helped him out, and he managed to reverse and get into the lane.
The vehicle comes with an AMG 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic (9G-TRONIC) transmission, which sends 604 hp (612 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
With figures like these, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Not too long ago, the actor drove JLo in his Tesla S Plaid, and it looks like the “Jenny From the Block” doesn’t have a preference when it comes to Ben’s cars.