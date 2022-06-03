Is This the One? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Allegedly Buy Danny DeVito's Former Home

After months of looking at houses, the search seems finally over. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found the one (besides each other) and splashed on a mansion that previously belonged to Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.
For months, the It couple of the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, also known as Bennifer, has been intensely looking for a home that would fit its blended family. Jennifer has two children from her past marriage to singer Marc Anthony, Max and Emme. Ben shares Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina Rose with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.
The two have seen several homes, ranging from $65 million to $165 million, including Los Angeles’ largest mansion, which is even bigger than the White House.
Now, reports claim the two have found The One, and bought a house that previously belonged to actor Danny DeVito and his wife, actress Rhea Perlman. Several moving trucks were seen both at the new property and at JLo’s Bel Air home, and Jennifer Lopez’s white Cadillac Escalade was also parked outside her new alleged home. The sale hasn’t been confirmed by Bennifer or their reps, but multiple sources, including TMZ and X17Online, are hinting at the alleged sale.
The compound, located in Beverly Hills, was on the market back in 2018 for $85 million, three years after DeVito sold it for approximately $28 million. It eventually went to Australian billionaire James Packer, Mariah Carey’s former fiancé.
Initially, the original DeVito estate had 1.77 acres, but the next owners, real-estate developers Stuart and Stephanie Liner, extensively renovated the property. They split it in two, leaving the property at around 1.29 acres, with a total square footage of around 29,000 square feet across four structures.
The estate includes a main house with seven bedrooms, which are more than enough for the couple’s family, several guesthouses, a theater room, a pool, an entertainment room, a hair salon, and a lot of green space.
The estate also has an eight-car garage, which should be enough to fit Jennifer Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and Bentley Continental GTC, Ben’s Tesla S Plaid, Lexus RS, Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Mercedes-AMG S 63, and Audi S8, plus his motorcycle collection.
