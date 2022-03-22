Ben Affleck Drives Jennifer Lopez in His Tesla to Their New Bel Air Home

A few days after the news broke out that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had splashed on a megamansion in Bel Air, California, the power couple took a trip to their new home. And Ben drove JLo there in his Tesla S Plaid.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the power couple of the early 2000s, have reunited in April 2021. And they seem happier than ever, as they decided to take the next big step in their relationship. The two have just splashed on a megamansion in Bel Air, California. The neighborhood is home to many celebrities, and even JLo has a residence there.
But given the fact that their blended family includes five children, they probably needed a bigger space. Jennifer Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck shares Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina Rose with actress Jennifer Garner.
The power couple found the perfect place for all of them. We recently shared details on the megamansion, which includes 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, more than enough for their big family.
The estate belonged to Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin, which listed the megamansion for $65 million. It’s unclear how much the A-List couple paid for it, but reports say they splashed over mid-$50 million. The mansion spreads to almost 20,000 square feet and it includes 1.2 acres of land. There are a lot of entertainment options on the property, with a theater room, a gym, and an infinity pool among them.
The couple just toured the new mansion and reportedly spent more than two hours looking around. Ben Affleck was even spotted taking some photographs of the new place and probably making plans on renovation.
They arrived there in Ben’s Tesla Model S Plaid, and they were joined by JLo’s daughter, Emme, and her security team. After leaving, Emme drove off in a white Cadillac Escalade, while her famous mother drove away with Affleck.
