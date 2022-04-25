Over the Weekend, JLo Switched From a Bentley Continental GTC to Ben Affleck's Tesla

When you’re one of the most followed couples in Hollywood, you must always look good. Your cars must, too. ver the weekend, Jennifer Lopez drove her Bentley Continental GTC to Ben Affleck’s house, and they drove away in his Tesla.
A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted out in his Mercedes-AMG S 63, as they took a break from house hunting. Over the weekend, the two were seen enjoying a walk in Los Angeles after Jennifer arrived at Ben’s place behind the wheel of her white Bentley Continental GTC. The two were later seen in Ben’s Tesla Model S Plaid.
Jennifer seems to have a particular liking for convertibles. She owns a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead with a West Coast Customs touch, and, back in 2019, she received a red Porsche 911 GTS from her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.
The present, which she received for her 50th birthday, made the singer get behind the wheel again after a 25-year no-driving streak. Rodriguez joked in a video posted on YouTube: “The irony is we're gonna buy her a car, but she hasn't driven in 25 years.”
The Porsche 911 GTS, which Rodriguez took back after they ended their engagement, seems to have brought JLo’s love for driving back. And now she was seen with her luxury Bentley convertible from the previous generation. The British marquee offered four gasoline options, two with a V8, and two powered by a W12.
The top of the line was the Speed coupe, with a 6.0-liter W12 engine that sends 626 horsepower 635 ps) at 6,000 and a torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) at 1,700. The luxury convertible hits 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.4 seconds, before maxing out at 203 mph (327 kph). It's unclear which option Jennifer went for, but she clearly seems to enjoy driving it.
When she stepped out with Affleck in Los Angeles, she switched to the passenger’s seat in his all-electric Tesla.
