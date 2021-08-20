Alex Rodriguez Took Back Jennifer Lopez’s Porsche 911 GTS, Wants You to Know It

Never let age or whatever impulse you might be feeling towards acting like a grownup stop you from being petty, especially in a bad breakup. Alex Rodriguez doesn’t.
Alex Rodriguez, widely considered the most talented player in American professional baseball, and Jennifer Lopez, accomplished singer, businesswoman and actress, dated for four years before breaking up earlier this year amid claims of infidelity on his part. Lopez’s rebound was quick and very surprising: in a couple of months, she was back in Ben Affleck’s arms and heading on a loved-up vacation with him on board the $130 million Valerie superyacht.
Prior to the cheating rumors and the reported acrimonious split, A-Rod was the perfect boyfriend slash fiance. In 2019, as she turned 50, he presented her with a gorgeous, red, previous-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio. It was, she would later admit, the first time she’d drove a car as nice as this one and the first time she drove any car in 25 years.
The birthday surprise was heavily documented for a video Rodriguez posted to his YouTube channel, and it’s still live. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
The only thing that’s changed, in addition to Lopez not being part of the family, is that the Porsche is no longer in her garage. In his most recent Instagram post, Rodriguez is seen leaning on it, with a Mercedes and a Bentley Continental in the background. “I am super down to earth,” he writes in the caption, meaning to make a crack about how he’s high maintenance. As any other public figure in his place and with his money should be.
But commenters are choosing to overlook the caption and focus on the fact that Rodriguez took Lopez’s Porsche back (or she returned it) and that he’s pretty much bragging about it on social media. Perhaps the most hilarious part is that he had made sure the Porsche had JLo stitched on the interior in glittery red, so she’d know this was her special “little” car. Hopefully, he took a black marker over that, before driving it out.
Prior to the cheating rumors and the reported acrimonious split, A-Rod was the perfect boyfriend slash fiance. In 2019, as she turned 50, he presented her with a gorgeous, red, previous-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio. It was, she would later admit, the first time she’d drove a car as nice as this one and the first time she drove any car in 25 years.
The birthday surprise was heavily documented for a video Rodriguez posted to his YouTube channel, and it’s still live. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
The only thing that’s changed, in addition to Lopez not being part of the family, is that the Porsche is no longer in her garage. In his most recent Instagram post, Rodriguez is seen leaning on it, with a Mercedes and a Bentley Continental in the background. “I am super down to earth,” he writes in the caption, meaning to make a crack about how he’s high maintenance. As any other public figure in his place and with his money should be.
But commenters are choosing to overlook the caption and focus on the fact that Rodriguez took Lopez’s Porsche back (or she returned it) and that he’s pretty much bragging about it on social media. Perhaps the most hilarious part is that he had made sure the Porsche had JLo stitched on the interior in glittery red, so she’d know this was her special “little” car. Hopefully, he took a black marker over that, before driving it out.