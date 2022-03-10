It's Jenny from the Dock! Jennifer Lopez Partners with Virgin Voyages for Cruise Fun

It’s Jenny from the Dock! Popular singer and actress Jennifer Lopez announced her partnership with Virgin Voyages, which will include her role as an investor, chief of entertainment, and lifestyle officer.
Jennifer Lopez is about to get even busier than she usually is, because she just made her new partnership with Virgin Voyages public.
The entertainer’s official job will include titles like investor, chief of entertainment, and lifestyle officer. The company’s press statement shared that it has always challenged the status quo and added Lopez as a “godmother,” serving as “fleet guardian unlike any in history.”
The announcement included a funny FaceTime video with Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder. The two talked about her “official title,” and the billionaire businessman came up with “Jenny from the Dock,” “Dame Jennifer Lopez,” "Supreme Goddess of Mermaids,” and even “Mermaid in Manhattan,” a nod to one of Lopez’s rom-coms, Maid in Manhattan.
“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” says Jennifer Lopez. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.”
She added: “I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on wellbeing, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”
Virgin Voyages will also have Jennifer’s beauty line on-board, JLo Beauty, bringing the products to the high seas for the first time. Lopez and Branson reportedly have “big plans together,” including guest entertainment and design collaborations.
Virgin Voyages made its U.S. debut in October, and they’re already looking forward to expanding. A second and third ship will be added soon to its fleet, with The Valiant Lady set to sail in March and Resilient Lady in August. The cruises will start from three homeports, Miami, Barcelona, and Athens.
