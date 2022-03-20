Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Escrow for $65 Million Bel Air Lavish Megamansion

autoevolution
I know it sounds like we’re back in the early 2000s, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, and things are getting serious. Because the power couple decided to buy a house together, and they’re in escrow for a $65 million megamansion in Bel Air, L.A., California.

20 Mar 2022, 11:58 UTC ·
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer, were the "It couple" in the early 2000s. They were to get married around 2005, but they postponed the wedding, and eventually cancelled it. Flash forward to 2022, the couple reunited since April 2021, and they’re stronger than ever.

They’ve both had children with other people, as Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with singer Marc Anthony, and Ben shares Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina Rose with fellow actress Jennifer Garner.

But since they’ve gotten back together, the relationship is going strong, and now they’re ready to make the next, natural step. Which is moving in together.

Both of them are A-listers, with a huge net worth, so it would only make sense for them to splash on quite a house. Ben Affleck is worth around $150 million, and JLo is worth $400 million, given the fact that she’s a triple-threat (actress, singer, dancer). And Jennifer’s real estate portfolio includes properties located in hot spots like New York, the Hamptons, and Miami. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck currently seems to reside in Brentwood, California, where he’s co-parenting with Jennifer Garner.

According to TMZ, the two are now in talks to buy a $65 million megamansion in Bel Air, the famous neighborhood for the rich and famous in Los Angeles, California. And JLo knows it, because she’s owned a home there since 2016, having purchased it from actress Sela Ward for $28 million. Currently, it’s one of her main residences.

Sources told the outlet the two sealed the deal for the mid-$50 million range, although the papers haven’t been signed just yet, since there are other things to consider before putting their name down for the sale.

The house is currently owned by hedge fund manager Todd Lemkin, a Texas billionaire, who bought it in 2016 for $27.6 million. He and his wife, Katie, undertook an extensive renovation, and also expanded the living areas. The billionaire put it up for sale in early February 2022 for more double than what he's paid for initially, and now he already has Bennifer interested in it.

The three-level megamansion was originally built in 1936, and it spreads to 19,721 square feet, with 1.2 acres of land. The house prides itself on 10 bedrooms, and 17 bathrooms, and the theme is classic European architecture mixed with stylish modern elements.

For entertainment, the power couple could relax in the movie theater, enjoy the media/ entertainment room, or the wine cellar, in the gym, and spend time with their children in one of the four kitchens on the property. The master bedroom comes with dual showroom-style closets, and a marble bath.

Among other amenities include high-end Viking, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances, and two staff/ guest suites.

The estate is very well hidden away from the curious eyes of fans or paparazzi by a lot of trees, and one of the aspects worth mentioning is the lush, manicured grounds. Since it’s in Los Angeles, there is also a pool involved, fire-pits, lounge areas. On the property, there’s also a guesthouse with its own kitchen.

The megamansion comes with four parking spaces, which seems adequate for the couple. Jennifer Lopez has previously admitted she doesn’t like driving much, but she is the proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck owns a Tesla S Plaid, a Lexus RS, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, a Mercedes-AMG S 63, and an Audi S8. And that’s even without mentioning his motorcycle collection.

All in all, this lavish, yet elegant, estate would be the perfect choice for Bennifer, and all their children.
