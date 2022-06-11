Brabus 700 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Looks Like a Million Bucks, Costs Way Less Than That

Whatever category you may fit into, it’s hard to deny the greatness of the British luxury sedan, which has managed to become even more appealing under Brabus. The tuner has taken care of a few key aspects, and they are now looking to sell it.
We’ll delve into the pricing part in just a few moments, as first we have to tell you what makes it great, starting with the exterior, as that’s the first thing that stands out. Here, Brabus mentions a few carbon fiber attachments at both ends, shadow chrome looks for the plastic parts, new logos, and even the paint, which has been applied aftermarket.
Measuring 9x22 inches at the front, and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, shod in 265/35 and 305/30 tires respectively, the wheels came from Brabus too, and they’re dubbed the Monoblock M Platinum Edition. Finished in Shadow Chrome they fill the arches very nicely, especially with the lowering module installed, which has brought the entire body by 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the road.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended too. In this instance, they have given it Mondial Vanilla upholstery, with black seams, and double-cube quilting. Their logo bedecks various parts of the interior, which also features a few carbon fiber touches, aluminum pedals, dedicated entry sills with multi-color illumination, special floor mats, and several other gizmos, with everything contributing to the enhanced nature of the luxury cruiser.
In the power department, the tuner, mostly specialized in modifying all sorts of Benz, AMG, and smart cars, has given it a healthy boost with their PowerXtra RR68-700 module, and the sports exhaust system with valve control. The total output is now rated at 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque, 129 ps (127 hp / 95 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) more than what the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine normally produces.
Even though it’s not polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph), Brabus has released this number anyway, which is 4.6 seconds, alongside the top speed, electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph).
The pictured car has only the delivery miles under its belt, so it should be an interesting proposal to anyone who is in the market for a brand-new luxury sedan that is even more special than the OEM offering. If you’ve made it this far, then you’re about to find out how much it costs, with the answer coming from Brabus’ official website: €649,191.41, equaling to $695,232 at the current exchange rates.
That is more than twice the cost of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in the United States, and we could go on babbling on why it’s not worth it, as you’d be better off with a stock one, and maybe a supercar, or a super SUV, alongside it. However, it is likely that you won’t find a Ghost this special anywhere else, and that should mean everything to the right collector, who likes riding in style. Thus, if you can afford it, then you should go ahead and make a counter-offer, and sign your name on the dotted line to enjoy this magnificent car as soon as possible. Hey, you only live once, right?
We’ll delve into the pricing part in just a few moments, as first we have to tell you what makes it great, starting with the exterior, as that’s the first thing that stands out. Here, Brabus mentions a few carbon fiber attachments at both ends, shadow chrome looks for the plastic parts, new logos, and even the paint, which has been applied aftermarket.
Measuring 9x22 inches at the front, and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, shod in 265/35 and 305/30 tires respectively, the wheels came from Brabus too, and they’re dubbed the Monoblock M Platinum Edition. Finished in Shadow Chrome they fill the arches very nicely, especially with the lowering module installed, which has brought the entire body by 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the road.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended too. In this instance, they have given it Mondial Vanilla upholstery, with black seams, and double-cube quilting. Their logo bedecks various parts of the interior, which also features a few carbon fiber touches, aluminum pedals, dedicated entry sills with multi-color illumination, special floor mats, and several other gizmos, with everything contributing to the enhanced nature of the luxury cruiser.
In the power department, the tuner, mostly specialized in modifying all sorts of Benz, AMG, and smart cars, has given it a healthy boost with their PowerXtra RR68-700 module, and the sports exhaust system with valve control. The total output is now rated at 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque, 129 ps (127 hp / 95 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) more than what the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine normally produces.
Even though it’s not polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph), Brabus has released this number anyway, which is 4.6 seconds, alongside the top speed, electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph).
The pictured car has only the delivery miles under its belt, so it should be an interesting proposal to anyone who is in the market for a brand-new luxury sedan that is even more special than the OEM offering. If you’ve made it this far, then you’re about to find out how much it costs, with the answer coming from Brabus’ official website: €649,191.41, equaling to $695,232 at the current exchange rates.
That is more than twice the cost of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in the United States, and we could go on babbling on why it’s not worth it, as you’d be better off with a stock one, and maybe a supercar, or a super SUV, alongside it. However, it is likely that you won’t find a Ghost this special anywhere else, and that should mean everything to the right collector, who likes riding in style. Thus, if you can afford it, then you should go ahead and make a counter-offer, and sign your name on the dotted line to enjoy this magnificent car as soon as possible. Hey, you only live once, right?