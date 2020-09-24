Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Gains 170 MM for the Ultimate Leg Stretching

At over 5.5 meters long (218 inches) and over two meters wide (84 inches), the Rolls-Royce Ghost is not exactly what you could describe as a small car. But even so, the massive full-sized luxury car is not massive enough for some people, and additional room is required now and then.
Rolls just pulled the wraps off the new Ghost at the beginning of the month, and presented it as the epitome of luxury in its segment. The offer, it seems, was incomplete, and now comes the extended version of the model.
Called just that – Ghost Extended – it comes with exactly the same appointments as its already revealed brother, but with a small difference. There are 170 mm (6.6 inches) more added to the length of the car, making it the one with the “most rear legroom in a four-seat sedan with the exception of Phantom Extended.”
"New Ghost is the result of in-depth dialogue with Rolls-Royce’s diverse and global customer base. Many of them asked the marque to create a motor car that provides the indulgence of enhanced rear space within the interior suite with no compromise to driving dynamics,” said in a statement Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
“Ghost Extended answers this customer demand by creating a product that augments both their business and lifestyle requirements.”
Taking advantage of the extra room, Rolls debuts in the back a so-called Serenity Seat, a reclining piece of hardware meant to provide the ultimate comfort for the passengers. And comfort they need, as now they can sip some champagne, cooled to either six or 11 degrees centigrade (depending on the champagne type) by the fridge included between the rear seats.
Rolls says the extended Ghost should become available by the end of the year. No changes have been made under the hood, and the car sports the same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged engine used in the new family of Ghosts.
Called just that – Ghost Extended – it comes with exactly the same appointments as its already revealed brother, but with a small difference. There are 170 mm (6.6 inches) more added to the length of the car, making it the one with the “most rear legroom in a four-seat sedan with the exception of Phantom Extended.”
"New Ghost is the result of in-depth dialogue with Rolls-Royce’s diverse and global customer base. Many of them asked the marque to create a motor car that provides the indulgence of enhanced rear space within the interior suite with no compromise to driving dynamics,” said in a statement Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
“Ghost Extended answers this customer demand by creating a product that augments both their business and lifestyle requirements.”
Taking advantage of the extra room, Rolls debuts in the back a so-called Serenity Seat, a reclining piece of hardware meant to provide the ultimate comfort for the passengers. And comfort they need, as now they can sip some champagne, cooled to either six or 11 degrees centigrade (depending on the champagne type) by the fridge included between the rear seats.
Rolls says the extended Ghost should become available by the end of the year. No changes have been made under the hood, and the car sports the same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged engine used in the new family of Ghosts.