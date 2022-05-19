Porsche Taycan Turbo S Grows Greener in Brabus' Hands

Having stepped out of their comfort zone by taking on a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet recently, enhancing its performance, and asking a lot of money for it, Brabus has now tuned another model signed by the Stuttgart company: the Taycan Turbo S.
The electric super sedan doesn’t feature a new name like most of Brabus’ projects, as it still rocks the same amount of thrust, but it does have a few updates inside and out, and even beneath the skin.
Still looking instantly recognizable, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S by Brabus sports several carbon fiber attachments on the outside. The lightweight material was used to create the insert up front, chin spoiler, and side flaps mounted in front of the rear wheels. Brabus logos decorate the front fenders, and out back, it has a three-piece spoiler and new diffuser.
Every add-on was developed in the wind tunnel, and they're said to optimize the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds. Its suspension has been optimized too, thanks to the aftermarket Ride Control Module that can lower the body by up to 20 mm (0.8 in) over stock, thus improving the driving dynamics. A set of 9.5x22-inch front and 11.5x22-inch rear wheels, hugged by 265/30 and 315/25 tires respectively, contributes to the enhanced nature of the Taycan Turbo S, and so do the green and Brabus-branded brake calipers.
Following a similar theme, the cockpit has a combination of black and green leather upholstery, with contrast stitching and piping. The pillars, sun visors, headliner, and floor were wrapped in leather, and so was the steering wheel. Brabus’ name can be seen on a number of different parts, and that’s not all they did to the pictured car, which also gets aluminum pedals, dedicated entry sills that are backlit, new floor mats, and several other things.
Pricing for the complete Porsche Taycan Turbo S by Brabus is set at €327,442.65 (equal to $344,051) in Germany.
