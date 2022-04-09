2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Shades Old Skin, Now Tailored for the Young Rich

Owning a Rolls-Royce is a social statement. It's more than just scoring big on Wall Street or featuring in a couple of Hollywood feature films. Owning a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is like standing on top of the tallest building in town and screaming, "I made it, and I am not afraid to show it."
The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is unlike any Ghost ever produced. It's not for the old retired billionaire enjoying the spoils of their youth. The 2022 Black Badge Ghost is for the young millionaire who made a killing out of selling crypto, NFTs, being famous, or scoring huge from a software gig.
It's the blackest car you'll ever see rolling off the assembly line. According to the automaker, it comes with the industry's darkest black, made by mixing 100 pounds of black paint. The grill, spirit of ecstasy, wheels, window trims, exhaust tips, and badges are all blacked out. You don't have to get it in black. Roll-Royce has 44,000 colors you can choose from.
The luxury manufacturer says their new cars are for those who "reject suits for streetwear, use blockchain, and influence the analog world through digital endeavors."
Unlike its predecessors, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge feels dressed down. Getting into the interior doesn't feel like walking into a treasure chest anymore, as Rolls-Royce decided to keep it simple. The interior has perfectly spec'd seats, technical carbon fiber trims, chrome-lined cup holders and finishes, and a plush-designed dash with easy-to-use hard buttons.
Under the hood, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge comes with a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission making 591 hp (600 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.6-seconds.
The new Ghost Black Badge comes with a sharper driving demeanor thanks to the all-wheel-drive system and 50:50 weight distribution ratio. Like any other luxury car on its level, it offers a tranquil driving experience. Jakub of TheStraightPipes says it was initially too quiet, due to the high-end insulation and double-glazed windows, Rolls-Royce had to add a little bit of sound back in.
Forget how much it weighs. The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge handles much better than you think it should for a car that stretches this much in any direction.
All this glamor and attention doesn't come cheap. The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is your retirement home on wheels, starting at about $442,700.
It's the blackest car you'll ever see rolling off the assembly line. According to the automaker, it comes with the industry's darkest black, made by mixing 100 pounds of black paint. The grill, spirit of ecstasy, wheels, window trims, exhaust tips, and badges are all blacked out. You don't have to get it in black. Roll-Royce has 44,000 colors you can choose from.
The luxury manufacturer says their new cars are for those who "reject suits for streetwear, use blockchain, and influence the analog world through digital endeavors."
Unlike its predecessors, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge feels dressed down. Getting into the interior doesn't feel like walking into a treasure chest anymore, as Rolls-Royce decided to keep it simple. The interior has perfectly spec'd seats, technical carbon fiber trims, chrome-lined cup holders and finishes, and a plush-designed dash with easy-to-use hard buttons.
Under the hood, the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge comes with a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission making 591 hp (600 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.6-seconds.
The new Ghost Black Badge comes with a sharper driving demeanor thanks to the all-wheel-drive system and 50:50 weight distribution ratio. Like any other luxury car on its level, it offers a tranquil driving experience. Jakub of TheStraightPipes says it was initially too quiet, due to the high-end insulation and double-glazed windows, Rolls-Royce had to add a little bit of sound back in.
Forget how much it weighs. The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge handles much better than you think it should for a car that stretches this much in any direction.
All this glamor and attention doesn't come cheap. The 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is your retirement home on wheels, starting at about $442,700.