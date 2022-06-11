SCC Harley-Davidson Road Glide Is Worth a Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, Fans Don’t Care

If you happen to go online now and ask Dodge for a brand new Charger, they’ll happily give you one for as little as $32,500. Sure, most people don’t like that one (the SXT), so they head to the opposite side of the spectrum, where fun starts at $78,000 for the SRT Hellcat Widebody. Coincidently, that’s about as much as the Harley-Davidson Road Glide featured here is worth.
That’s right, this sucker’s sticker reads exactly $73,560. True, not exactly the price of the Charger, but the difference to that probably means nothing for someone ready to spend this much on a motorcycle. Especially one that in stock form is going from a little over $22,000.
But this one is not stock. It’s been touched by the magical hands of a crew called Southern Country Customs (SCC), and owned by former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace. Is that enough to justify the hike? Let’s see, based on the limited amount of info available.
First up, as you can see, this Road Glide stands out from the crowd of others because it’s not black, or some other such dark shade. No, this one shines in white and blue (blue pearl arctic white and cobalt blue, to be precise), like some Voltron on all fours.
Then, the frame holds a 114ci engine rocking a 475 S&S cam, an upgraded intake, and custom SCC exhaust. A Top Shop body kit wraps itself in a generous hug around said frame, bringing with it CVO-style lights, a lighted chin spoiler with flush marker lights, and headlight surround. Oh, and let’s not forget the custom fenders, with the one at the front shielding a simply massive 26-inch wheel.
The bike was also gifted with a front and rear air suspension, completed by an electric center stand, dual brake rotors up front, and an extended fuel tank.
Just like it was the case with the SCC Street Glide we talked about last month, this one too benefits from one hell of a sound system: in this case, we’re talking about Soundz Bagger Audio Iron 69 hardware, comprising 6x9 bag speakers, 6.5-inch fairing speakers, and an upgraded amp.
Is all of the above worth $73,560? Like all things in life, it depends on where you are in… life. Fans surely don’t mind it, and someone will inevitably end up buying it.
