YouTuber's 2022 Ghost Black Badge on Forgiato 26s Said to Be “First in the World”

When it comes to online personalities and/or influencers, many people think there is nothing but a silver lining. Some will disagree, but others just keep flaunting their wealth in new and inconspicuous ways!
One example of the latter breed – as opposed to Doug DeMuro’s sage advice – would be C.J., the YouTuber behind the cj_on_32s brand on social media. He is the owner of several outrageous whips, including an orange Lambo Urus, lowered on 24-inch Forgiatos or a bonkers white and bronze Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe that glows in Slime Green at night, also riding on posh forged wheels from Forgiato Designs. Now, are you sensing a connection here?
So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are a quick source of upgrades for this online personality, and they just got together with Maryland’s “largest car & truck customizing super center,” aka Rim Source Motorsports, for yet another crazy build. The story kicked off just a few days ago when C.J. proudly took delivery of a rather subtle-hued 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge featuring a blueish gray exterior and a black-on-blue interior treatment.
Now, the original atmosphere is already a thing of the past, as it turns out (one can still check it out embedded last below, though) because C.J., the forged aftermarket wheel experts, and the customization outlet have turned it into a first-ever 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge riding on 26s! With big, floating RR caps and a polished attitude, this British sedan will hit the diehard classic limo fans with the blunt force of a Forgiato Licenziato ECL concaved three-piece punch.
Hopefully, the rest of the specifications will be kept stock (well, as much as a Black Badge can be labeled factory stock), including the performance figures – which include the traditional 6.75-liter V12 engine that is good for 592 hp and allows a quick sprint to 60 mph in a little over four seconds. Or will this forever ride ‘low and slow’ to properly show off?
