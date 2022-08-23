Midnight Purple, Widebody Cullinan Black Badge on White-Wall 26s Is Not Fit for All

The quick first impression after seeing this Rolls-Royce might be like: “sheesh, another widebody Cullinan.” But do come back for a second look at the stills and videos embedded below, as this really has something intriguing.
The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA already have another YouTube vlog episode out and about, but aside from the traditional crew antics it is almost entirely focused on this Black Badge Cullinan. Interested? Well, there is always more.
Fans of the aftermarket outlet are well acquainted with the high output of Cullinan build projects exhibited by the renowned company but what makes this one special is that we are dealing with the fourth example (the third one is a black unit) fitted with the full 1016 Industries aftermarket widebody kit. And, considering that it has an entire story behind the initial project involving this collaboration, it is quite interesting to see how smooth things are developing right now.
Back to the Cullinan Black Badge at hand, this has a rather outrageous theme. According to the description, the Rolls-Royce started as a white example but is now fully wrapped in Midnight Purple and rides lowered and posh on humongous full-face 26-inch wheels wrapped in white-wall tires! If that is not enough, then perhaps the Charles Blue interior will top everything up.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea – but so rarely do controversial designs end up pleasing everyone. And, at the end of the day, the most important thing is that the owner was satisfied, according to Vik, the host. Now, the hints do make us wonder - who exactly owns this scandalous Cullinan, especially considering that RDB LA has done several such crazy projects for him? Can it be an A-list actor or another multimillionaire VIP?
