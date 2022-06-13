Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Indeed Looks Different Riding Low on AGL77 Monoblocks

While some of us – including yours truly – feel that Mercedes-Benz failed to recapture the vision of stunning luxury with the latest W223 interpretation of the S-Class, it is also true that a subtle reinterpretation might do wonders to alleviate that sentiment and make it look different.
Just take a look at the vast number of murdered-out, squeaky-clean white, or in-between aftermarket custom builds and you will easily understand that even if the “Sonderklasse” (that’s German for special class) fails from an OEM point of view in the eyes of many, there is an easy aftermarket solution to rectify all that. Sometimes even one that is as subtle as adding a set of aftermarket wheels and lowering the entire luxury sedan on top of them.
And this is exactly what happened with one of the latest builds from the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based MC Customs, who also enlisted the help of AG Luxury Wheels (located over in Santa Fe Springs, California) to deliver the finishing touch on this Mercedes-Maybach S 580 with sense and sensibility. Sure, as far as an aftermarket wheel fitment is concerned, that is coming courtesy of a matching set of wonders.
In this case, those would be the AGLuxury AGL77 monoblock forged pieces delivered in a brushed polished finish to play the contrast game alongside the two-tone silver and black paintjob. And they are doing it exquisitely, especially since the S-Class was also lowered in the process to better fit the aftermarket atmosphere.
And yes, the perspective change is not that hard to achieve with the right set of wheels – as even Forgiato Designs nailed the 24-inch floating Maybach caps approach in one of their latest posts. Naturally, we could not help but embed that one (second below) as well, for comparison reasons – of course. So, which Maybach is your ultra-luxury sedan cup of tea?
