Mercedes-Benz Announces Mythos Sub-Brand, New SL Speedster To Be First Car in the Series

Grandeur, opulence, luxury, exclusivity. That’s all that goes through the top minds at Mercedes-Benz nowadays. The German car manufacturer is introducing to the world a new ultra-luxurious sub-brand called Mythos.
The first vehicle in the new Mythos Series will potentially be an open-roof speedster model based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, set to go head-to-head with rival models from Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin. An image of an SL Speedster as an upcoming product under the new nameplate was shown by the company during its Economics of Desire strategy update.
The new ultra-luxurious Mythos lineup will be positioned above the already lavish Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand. With its launch, Mercedes-Benz aims to boost sales of higher-margin vehicles by up to 60% between 2019 and 2026.
The models produced under the Mythos brand will be dedicated to the German brand’s “the most dedicated enthusiasts & collectors of Mercedes-Benz,” as per the company’s representatives’ words.
The launch of the new special vehicles comes as no surprise to loyal Mercedes-Benz fans, as they will surely remember that the automaker declared it would prioritize the production of expensive models in an attempt to reach an operating margin of 14% by 2025. As it turns out, no less than 75% of its overall investment will go into the development and production of these top-end luxury vehicles.
“Most luxury companies build their portfolio on the basis of one or two true icons. Mercedes-Benz has the good fortune to have multiple iconic products and brands at the upper end of its portfolio, such as the S-Class, the SL, the G-Class, as well as the AMG and Maybach brands,” Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius has declared. “We see great potential here to expand our top-end portfolio with even more fascinating products for our customers.”
As such, the automaker’s new strategy will include the launch of the Maybach version of the new EQS SUV, set to hit dealerships in 2023, along with a Maybach version of the SL and a new Maybach coupé.
