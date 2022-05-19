Mercedes-Maybach S 580 RS Edition Is White, But Also Just a Little Black

The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status. And they even made a rhyme for it.
As their saying goes, “white on white is always right.” Especially when the company’s Manufaktur signature is color-matched. But, just by looking at this Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic RS Edition’s chrome and dark glossy bits, we could also add that a little bit of black never hurt anyone. And that could be exactly the case here.
So, the company has prepared this stately German limousine for a bespoke RS Edition lifestyle ahead of allowing it to part ways with its proud inventory. Thus, along with the stock 496-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, there are many new goodies to keep the driver/owner company when reaching 62 mph/100 kph in just 3.9 seconds and a 186 mph/299 kph top speed.
Chief among them would be logo-equipped RS gloss silver powder brakes, RS white and gloss black two-tone powder-coated aftermarket wheels, RS two-tone license plate trim ring, RS Smoke Exterior Lighting package, or the RS two-tone gloss silver/black frame. Naturally, the new owner will feel a little bit less worried because the car also comes with the company’s traditional ceramic paint coating protection and nano-ceramic window and windshield tint.
The S 580 looks and feels brand new, as confirmed by the odometer’s reading of just 17 miles (27 km), but that much white might not be everyone’s cup of tea, even if they are Maybach’s most ardent fans. Worry not, there is always a solution. So, embedded second below is another “fully loaded” Maybach, this time a two-tone affair dressed to impress (with black piano wood interior trim) and packing executive rear seats when it goes out of the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring.
Now that both have had the chance to shine when touched by the sun’s rays, which is your favorite?
So, the company has prepared this stately German limousine for a bespoke RS Edition lifestyle ahead of allowing it to part ways with its proud inventory. Thus, along with the stock 496-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, there are many new goodies to keep the driver/owner company when reaching 62 mph/100 kph in just 3.9 seconds and a 186 mph/299 kph top speed.
Chief among them would be logo-equipped RS gloss silver powder brakes, RS white and gloss black two-tone powder-coated aftermarket wheels, RS two-tone license plate trim ring, RS Smoke Exterior Lighting package, or the RS two-tone gloss silver/black frame. Naturally, the new owner will feel a little bit less worried because the car also comes with the company’s traditional ceramic paint coating protection and nano-ceramic window and windshield tint.
The S 580 looks and feels brand new, as confirmed by the odometer’s reading of just 17 miles (27 km), but that much white might not be everyone’s cup of tea, even if they are Maybach’s most ardent fans. Worry not, there is always a solution. So, embedded second below is another “fully loaded” Maybach, this time a two-tone affair dressed to impress (with black piano wood interior trim) and packing executive rear seats when it goes out of the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring.
Now that both have had the chance to shine when touched by the sun’s rays, which is your favorite?