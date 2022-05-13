autoevolution
NFL Player Jameson Williams' New Jeep Trackhawk With Rally Stripes Has Blood Red Interior

13 May 2022, 08:16 UTC ·
Starting a new job might come with some pressure and you want to make a good impression. Jameson Williams chose to buy a Jeep Trackhawk Grand Cherokee to make sure he’ll turn every single head out there when he arrives at the games.
The 21-year-old football player was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the end of April. This means there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

Before starting officially with the team, he decided to do something nice for himself. In his case, it was buying a brand-new car. He opted for a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and customized it with the help of Champion Motoring, a San Diego, California-based dealership that helps athletes and celebrities tailor their rides to their liking.

His new SUV comes with a gray exterior with black and red rally stripes. The interior has been red-ified with plenty of leather and contrasting carbon fiber details. There is also a Starlight Headliner on board his Jeep now.

Introduced in 2018, the Trackhawk is quite a monster on wheels. It's put in motion by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 found in the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat muscle cars. The power unit sends out 707 horsepower (717 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at 4,800 revs to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It takes the SUV 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and it sprints to a total speed of 180 mph (290 kph).

The model comes with several dynamic driving modes. You can choose Auto, Sport, Track, Tow, and Snow. You can also select a Custom Mode, allowing you to personalize your vehicle’s performance.

Given all of these, Jameson William will have what it takes to make a good impression when he arrives at the games.


