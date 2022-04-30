Baller Two-Tone Maybach GLS 600 RS Now Rides Proud With 650 HP on Forgiato 24s

Oddly enough, while the W223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has quickly become a darling of the North American aftermarket realm, the same cannot be said about its flagship SUV sibling, the Maybach GLS.
If you ask experts like the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group to come up with a quick ranking of the most hyped and requested ultra-luxury SUVs, they will tote up nameplates like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lambo Urus, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Caddy Escalade, and even Bentley’s Bentayga. But no trace of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS…
And we trust them with an opinion because of their decades of customization experience and a long string of satisfied customers – with Kim K being chief among them. However, that does not mean one cannot try and stand out in the ultra-luxury crowd with an odd entry. Perhaps such is the case for the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. Or maybe, they just have another treat “for the culture” that has become available to the highest bidder.
All we know is their latest whip highlight is a two-tone Gloss Silver/Black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 with a serious black interior and all the RS Edition makings of a custom baller. Those include the Maybach rear entertainment set, RS Gloss Black accents (on brakes, detail package), an additional RS Two-Tone Satin Silver bundle, or an RS Smoke Exterior Lighting pack.
The devil is always in the details, and this whip does not stray away from the ultra-luxury crowd – we love the blacked-out Maybach grille and hood emblem assembly or the wrap-around Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment. And those are just the little ones. The big items list includes, on the other hand, the massive 24-inch Forgiato gloss-machined aftermarket wheels or the RS ECU performance package that lifts this GLS 600 to new, 650-horsepower heights.
As always, pricing details are just a DM away. Though perhaps no one even cares about that anymore. Especially when considering the hulking SUV can do 62 mph in just four seconds (4.9s in OEM configuration) and has a new top speed of 195 mph/314 kph instead of 155 mph/250 kph!
And we trust them with an opinion because of their decades of customization experience and a long string of satisfied customers – with Kim K being chief among them. However, that does not mean one cannot try and stand out in the ultra-luxury crowd with an odd entry. Perhaps such is the case for the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. Or maybe, they just have another treat “for the culture” that has become available to the highest bidder.
All we know is their latest whip highlight is a two-tone Gloss Silver/Black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 with a serious black interior and all the RS Edition makings of a custom baller. Those include the Maybach rear entertainment set, RS Gloss Black accents (on brakes, detail package), an additional RS Two-Tone Satin Silver bundle, or an RS Smoke Exterior Lighting pack.
The devil is always in the details, and this whip does not stray away from the ultra-luxury crowd – we love the blacked-out Maybach grille and hood emblem assembly or the wrap-around Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment. And those are just the little ones. The big items list includes, on the other hand, the massive 24-inch Forgiato gloss-machined aftermarket wheels or the RS ECU performance package that lifts this GLS 600 to new, 650-horsepower heights.
As always, pricing details are just a DM away. Though perhaps no one even cares about that anymore. Especially when considering the hulking SUV can do 62 mph in just four seconds (4.9s in OEM configuration) and has a new top speed of 195 mph/314 kph instead of 155 mph/250 kph!