Baller Two-Tone Maybach GLS 600 RS Now Rides Proud With 650 HP on Forgiato 24s

If you ask experts like the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group to come up with a quick ranking of the most hyped and requested ultra-luxury SUVs, they will tote up nameplates like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lambo Urus, Mercedes-G 63, Caddy Escalade, and even Bentley’s Bentayga. But no trace of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS…And we trust them with an opinion because of their decades of customization experience and a long string of satisfied customers – with Kim K being chief among them . However, that does not mean one cannot try and stand out in the ultra-luxury crowd with an odd entry. Perhaps such is the case for the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. Or maybe, they just have another treat “for the culture” that has become available to the highest bidder.All we know is their latest whip highlight is a two-tone Gloss Silver/Black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 with a serious black interior and all the RS Edition makings of a custom baller. Those include the Maybach rear entertainment set, RS Gloss Black accents (on brakes, detail package), an additional RS Two-Tone Satin Silver bundle, or an RS Smoke Exterior Lighting pack.The devil is always in the details, and this whip does not stray away from the ultra-luxury crowd – we love the blacked-out Maybach grille and hood emblem assembly or the wrap-around Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment. And those are just the little ones. The big items list includes, on the other hand, the massive 24-inch Forgiato gloss-machined aftermarket wheels or the RSperformance package that lifts this GLS 600 to new, 650-horsepower heights.As always, pricing details are just a DM away. Though perhaps no one even cares about that anymore. Especially when considering the hulkingcan do 62 mph in just four seconds (4.9s in OEM configuration) and has a new top speed of 195 mph/314 kph instead of 155 mph/250 kph!