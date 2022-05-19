Wingcopter Announces "The Largest Commercial Deployment" in the Delivery Drone Industry

German drone delivery company Wingcopter announces the largest commercial drone deployment in the world, aimed to transform supply chains across the African continent.
Wingcopter signed an agreement with Continental Drones, which is a subsidiary of Atlantic Trust Holding, with the latter being a private investment holding company that operates in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. As agreed by both parties involved in the partnership, 12,000 Wingcopter 198 delivery drones will be deployed throughout Africa over the next five years, which, according to the German drone developer, is the “largest commercial deployment in the global delivery drone industry to date”.
It is no secret that one of the biggest challenges Africa has to overcome is its poor infrastructure, which hinders the country’s development, both economic and of its healthcare sector. Which is why Wingcopter and Continental Drones plan to work together to create multiple drone-based delivery networks in Africa, with the goal of improving the reliability and efficiency of existing supply chains, while also creating new chains. This will help build a new transport framework, one that is more cost-effective, faster, and more sustainable than developing a conventional, ground-based infrastructure.
Wingcopter boasts of its delivery drones being capable of improving the livelihoods of millions of African people, whether they will be used to transport goods for daily use, vaccines, laboratory samples, or other medical items.
Touted by the German manufacturer as the “world’s most advanced delivery drone,” the Wingcopter 198 is the company’s flagship, an autonomous aircraft with a triple-drop system. What that means is that the drone is capable of making three separate deliveries to multiple locations, all on a single charge. The Wingcopter 198 is an all-electric flying machine, ensuring zero emissions, and it's also an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, which eliminates the need for additional infrastructure.
Wingcopter’s delivery drone has a wingspan of 78” (198 cm) and can fly at altitudes of 16,400 ft (5,000 m), at a top speed of 90 mph (144 kph). Its range depends on the load it has to carry, but the drone can fly up to 68 miles (110 km) on a charge.
