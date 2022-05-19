Ford Model A Hot Rod Blends Custom Interior and Gothic Theme With 450 HP

When it comes down to the Ford Model A, you would think that everything that could have been done to it has already been done. Fortunately, the world of custom cars, as well as the tuning industry, have few limitations, and the usual pauses or stops are linked to money, not inspiration.
With that in mind, the Ford Model A is among the vehicles that have a strong following in the hot-rodding scene. You might even say that it is one of the cars that started the trend, and it is almost miraculous that people can still find these and then start projects with them.
Thankfully, Ford did make many Model A units in their day, but finding a good base with a VIN and matching paperwork is just the beginning of the struggle.
If you set out on a project like this, you should be ready for long waiting times, as many parts have to be fabricated from scratch instead of bought off the shelf, but the completed result may look fantastic.
As usual with custom cars, it is all in the eye of the beholder, or the customer in this case, who has made some interesting decisions here and there. One of them involves going for a “Gothic” look for their Model A, which implies some influences from a hearse, along with a few elements that are intentionally made to look like the inside of a coffin.
For example, the upholstery on the door cards looks a lot like the fabric that can be found in coffins, but it might as well be the same fabric used on a couch.
With a black body and a few design touches that remind us of The Adams family, you can understand why our minds went for an association with a coffin, rather than a couch. Its owner, a horror movie enthusiast named Harvey, has requested it to look like a coffin inside.
We can also spot a few steampunk inspiration, here and there, in the form of gauges, but also with polished brass parts. Every ornament, as well as the entire interior, was handmade, and it was all made according to the owner's desire.
The chassis has been redone, and the vehicle is claimed to drive like a modern hot rod, instead of a 1930s Ford Model A. The front suspension is independent, and the rear suspension also prides itself on modern technology, as it comes from a Jaguar.
While Ford has made numerous V8s in its day, the motor under the hood of this Model A is a 3.9-liter Rover unit that has been supercharged. The Rover unit has links to GM, though, which might upset purists who were looking for a flathead instead. Its top speed is estimated at 130 mph (ca. 209 kph), while peak output is 450 horsepower.
The result is called Deliverance, and it was built for Harvey Clarke. The vehicle was sourced from renowned interior designer Mark Brazier-Jones. After three years of work, the project was complete.
Thankfully, Ford did make many Model A units in their day, but finding a good base with a VIN and matching paperwork is just the beginning of the struggle.
If you set out on a project like this, you should be ready for long waiting times, as many parts have to be fabricated from scratch instead of bought off the shelf, but the completed result may look fantastic.
As usual with custom cars, it is all in the eye of the beholder, or the customer in this case, who has made some interesting decisions here and there. One of them involves going for a “Gothic” look for their Model A, which implies some influences from a hearse, along with a few elements that are intentionally made to look like the inside of a coffin.
For example, the upholstery on the door cards looks a lot like the fabric that can be found in coffins, but it might as well be the same fabric used on a couch.
With a black body and a few design touches that remind us of The Adams family, you can understand why our minds went for an association with a coffin, rather than a couch. Its owner, a horror movie enthusiast named Harvey, has requested it to look like a coffin inside.
We can also spot a few steampunk inspiration, here and there, in the form of gauges, but also with polished brass parts. Every ornament, as well as the entire interior, was handmade, and it was all made according to the owner's desire.
The chassis has been redone, and the vehicle is claimed to drive like a modern hot rod, instead of a 1930s Ford Model A. The front suspension is independent, and the rear suspension also prides itself on modern technology, as it comes from a Jaguar.
While Ford has made numerous V8s in its day, the motor under the hood of this Model A is a 3.9-liter Rover unit that has been supercharged. The Rover unit has links to GM, though, which might upset purists who were looking for a flathead instead. Its top speed is estimated at 130 mph (ca. 209 kph), while peak output is 450 horsepower.
The result is called Deliverance, and it was built for Harvey Clarke. The vehicle was sourced from renowned interior designer Mark Brazier-Jones. After three years of work, the project was complete.