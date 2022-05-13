355 SBC 1928 Ford Model A Drags Bone Stock 2020 Jeep Trackhawk, Narrowly Loses

More than nine decades separate these two cool vehicles, and yet they still have so many things in common. Well, maybe that is an exaggeration when looking at them side-by-side, but bear with us.
So, the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube has decided to bring us the great dragstrip story of something very old versus something utterly modern from last year’s edition of Hot Rod Drag Week. As always, the latest video embedded below is a feature snatched from Byron Dragway, Illinois, and it is fresh off the upload oven (May 13th, 2022).
Some might lament the age of the action and that could not be more fitting, since the focus is on a car originally built for the 1928 model year! Since then, this Ford Model A Roadster has been rebuilt into a proper racer for the event’s Hot Rod Class and proudly features a “powered by Chevrolet” tagline due to its 355ci small-block V8 heart.
Still, it did keep the Model A chassis for many nostalgic reasons but have no doubt – this is a different kind of modified vintage beast altogether. And no one should laugh at it for daring to duke it out on the racetrack with a high-tech, contemporary SUV monster.
After all, we said these two had stuff in common. For example, the ability to reach different venues of the event under their power (it’s cruise and drag, remember?) and the fact that both have a neat green paintjob. Oh, and let us not forget about the quarter-mile fondness, which is prevalent from the 1:10 mark when the two decide to see who’s a dragstrip boss.
Well, the little Model A Roadster sure put up a great fight as it was first off the starting line, but the hulking Grand Cherokee SUV put all those 707 ponies and AWD trickery to effective use and managed to narrowly recoup the loss. Hence, the cute yet feisty Hot Rod had to concede a narrow 11.87s to 11.67s victory to the Trackhawk star, but it still totally won our hearts!
