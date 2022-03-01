1930 Ford Model A Brings Hot Rods Back in Style, Has Fast N' Loud Written All Over It

One has to admit, hot rods and other such extreme builds are no longer the stars of the custom car industry. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t enough people out there still willing to spend a small fortune on cars born almost a century ago and made relevant again by talented shops. And this one is for them.
When talking about hot rods, people tend to assume all of them are put together in the U.S. They’re generally right, but not this time, as you’re looking at a 1930 Ford Model A reshaped all the way in Finland, by a crew called Heath Garage. It does reside in America now, though, having been brought there after being bought by Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Discovery’s Fast N' Loud show fame.
As a result of the ownership, the all-steel build was featured over the years in a number of magazines and was the star of the said Discovery series on more than one occasion. Now, it’s selling during the Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona, in March, with no reserve.
Nicknamed Wild Green A, or the Hot Rod Circus (these two monikers are featured all over), the car is animated by a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine proudly left out in the open at the front, and rocking an automatic transmission. The sickening green body (the official name of the paint job is multi-tone DeBeers Candy Lime) rides on an air ride suspension and 1935 Ford 16-inch spoke wheels, shod in with Firestone wide whitewall tires.
The interior is equally as psychedelic, with green in the doors, dashboard (taken from a 1958 Dodge Kingsway), and center console, and white in the diamond-stitched seat cushions.
There is no estimate as to how much this insane Ford Model A might fetch during the auction, but for the true fans, it will probably be the object of an all-out battle for possession.
