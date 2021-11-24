Fully Custom 1929 Ford Model A Rides Dropped and Chopped As Soundtrack Rascal

While Shawn Davis and his AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube usually are more into custom and restomod muscle cars, he is never going to pass the opportunity to show us something that looks incredible. Or, in this case, let us hear it...
A couple of episodes ago, Shawn Davis – the affable host of the well-known AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube – took us on a wild, bagged, and Cummins-swapped turbo diesel 1963 Chevy C30 dually pickup truck ride. It was obviously out of their comfort zone, but this not-your-average shop truck was too good to pass.
It turns out that his visit to Costa Mesa, California-based SOCO (South County Auto Salon, not the restaurant chain) had more in store for us. Or Marvel’s Green Goblin. Or the folks celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all year long. Well, you get it, it’s a green, fully custom 1929 Ford Model A. One that sits dropped to the ground and is chopped, naturally, for the traditional Hot Rod look.
Anyway, according to the story, this was their first in-house full build (belongs to the owner of SOCO). It features a small-block Chevy swap up front. And the engine is fully exposed because it’s part of a glorious work of art and needs to be shared with everyone. The Model A also sits on air rides on all four corners, so it can literally drop on the ground to the point you “can’t even open the doors.”
This isn’t the only uncommon feature. As it turns out, this Hot Rod has been down-tuned recently to “just” 300 whp (wheel horsepower). This may not sound like much but consider the skinny tires and the build’s weight of some 1,600 pounds – which is merely around 726 kilos! And then come the details.
Such as the covered front brakes made to look like drums – but they’re 12-inch rotors hooked to four-piston Wilwood calipers. Or the Art Deco look of the enclosed radiator, the engine stacks, or the unique headers. And the list could go on forever, though it also needs to include some highlights of the interior (seen from the 3:20 mark).
Among them, the legacy sliding ragtop, the locked seats (!), the ultra-tall shifter, or the stunning 12-gallon fuel tank. One thing to notice – and to consider once the ride part kicks off at the 5:43 mark – is the aircraft-style intercom system. Yep, one needs headphones and mike to discuss with the passenger... So, the driving part needs to be heard as loud as one can, not just visually enjoyed!
