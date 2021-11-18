1934 Ford Tudor Street Rod, From Bare Shell to 500-HP Supercharged 427 Deepfake

Life has a way with things. So, it’s been a while since we last visited the Hand Built Cars channel on YouTube to check out some of its cool presentations of bare shells turned magnificent vehicles. But a couple of 1930s Ford projects finally tipped the balance.
Sure, it’s entirely possible for classic car aficionados with a penchant for Hot Rods to already know a thing or two about the 1933 “Renaissance Roadster.” It was also dubbed as a 1933 Ford. But this was not born on any Blue Oval assembly line.
Instead, it is a complete custom build with the chassis made from scratch and handmade body panels. Almost four years and some 20,000 man-hours later, the incredible project dropped jaws left and right in 2017 with its dual-tone PPG Violet Red and dark cherry/black look. It also snatched the 2017 Ridler Award, but we will get back to it momentarily.
That way, we can also focus a bit on the 1934 Ford Tudor Sedan that is a bit of a big-block 427ci SOHC impersonator. Naturally, the first thing one notices about this other Street Rod project is the slightly more visceral look enabled by the visible engine. One that expressly suggests it’s a 427, although it’s basically a deepfake.
According to the description, this ‘34 Tudor actually has a modern and reliable 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hidden under the 427 markings. Sure, they do have a major visual impact, but one should also focus on the spectacular Whipple supercharger perched atop the engine, which is at least in part responsible for the touted 500-hp power level.
Now, back to the ‘33 Ford, this one sports a veritable 427ci engine under the extra-long hood. But it’s actually of the big-block Chevy variety and probably doesn’t come with nearly as many ponies. So, after watching both videos and seeing that one project started from scratch and the other from a bare shell, it begs the question. Can we choose just one, or do we give each a space in our dream garage?
Instead, it is a complete custom build with the chassis made from scratch and handmade body panels. Almost four years and some 20,000 man-hours later, the incredible project dropped jaws left and right in 2017 with its dual-tone PPG Violet Red and dark cherry/black look. It also snatched the 2017 Ridler Award, but we will get back to it momentarily.
That way, we can also focus a bit on the 1934 Ford Tudor Sedan that is a bit of a big-block 427ci SOHC impersonator. Naturally, the first thing one notices about this other Street Rod project is the slightly more visceral look enabled by the visible engine. One that expressly suggests it’s a 427, although it’s basically a deepfake.
According to the description, this ‘34 Tudor actually has a modern and reliable 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hidden under the 427 markings. Sure, they do have a major visual impact, but one should also focus on the spectacular Whipple supercharger perched atop the engine, which is at least in part responsible for the touted 500-hp power level.
Now, back to the ‘33 Ford, this one sports a veritable 427ci engine under the extra-long hood. But it’s actually of the big-block Chevy variety and probably doesn’t come with nearly as many ponies. So, after watching both videos and seeing that one project started from scratch and the other from a bare shell, it begs the question. Can we choose just one, or do we give each a space in our dream garage?