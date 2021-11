1934 Ford Tudor Street Rod, From Bare Shell to 500-HP Supercharged 427 Deepfake

SOHC

Sure, it’s entirely possible for classic car aficionados with a penchant for Hot Rods to already know a thing or two about the 1933 “Renaissance Roadster.” It was also dubbed as a 1933 Ford. But this was not born on any Blue Oval assembly line.Instead, it is a complete custom build with the chassis made from scratch and handmade body panels. Almost four years and some 20,000 man-hours later, the incredible project dropped jaws left and right in 2017 with its dual-tone PPG Violet Red and dark cherry/black look. It also snatched the 2017 Ridler Award, but we will get back to it momentarily.That way, we can also focus a bit on the 1934 Ford Tudor Sedan that is a bit of a big-block 427ciimpersonator. Naturally, the first thing one notices about this other Street Rod project is the slightly more visceral look enabled by the visible engine. One that expressly suggests it’s a 427, although it’s basically a deepfake.According to the description, this ‘34 Tudor actually has a modern and reliable 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hidden under the 427 markings. Sure, they do have a major visual impact, but one should also focus on the spectacular Whipple supercharger perched atop the engine, which is at least in part responsible for the touted 500-hp power level.Now, back to the ‘33 Ford, this one sports a veritable 427ci engine under the extra-long hood. But it’s actually of the big-block Chevy variety and probably doesn’t come with nearly as many ponies. So, after watching both videos and seeing that one project started from scratch and the other from a bare shell, it begs the question. Can we choose just one, or do we give each a space in our dream garage?