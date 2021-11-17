Bagged Turbo Diesel 1963 Chevy C30 Dually Is Obviously Not Your Average Shop Truck

Usually, Shawn Davis is more into passenger cars (the more muscle, the better) on his AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube. But when he shows off a truck, you intuitively know it is going to be a real treat.
For the latest episode in the series, he and the crew traveled to visit Costa Mesa, California-based SOCO. But don’t confuse it with the restaurant chain because we are talking about the South County Auto Salon. And just like any other automotive customization shop, they too have a shop truck. Only this one is a showstopper on its own.
The build of this slammed 1963 Chevy C30 dually with a swapped Cummins turbo diesel started with a C10 that was converted to a late 1980s C30 chassis. They picked it up from Tennessee and has become their “designated shop truck.” Believe it or not, this bagged wonder does what’s it’s supposed to do, going wherever it needs to with a flatbed (and a Hot Rod) attached to its hitch assembly.
Naturally, not much stuff does get carried in the bed, on the other hand. Primarily because they don’t want to scratch the work of art it has been turned into, but also because it’s way too lifted to be usable. After all, the builders needed space to fit the airbag suspension, C30 chassis and allow for the truck’s laid-out appearance.
Under the hood resides a 12V 5.9-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine that was swapped from a 1993 Dodge pickup truck, and it’s still untouched by aftermarket goodies. Although that’s probably going to change soon. Plans also include a transmission swap, a completely new – bespoke – chassis with a huge Wilwood brake kit, as well as uniquely-designed wheels... probably because those 22s up front and the 24s in the rear weren’t enough of a crowd draw!
Anyway, some other highlights include the single-side 3.5-inch custom exhaust that’s well hidden next to one of the dually wheels, the crimson TMI interior with a towering-high gearshift lever, and retro-looking modern creature comforts. The cockpit can be seen from the 4:30 mark, while the mandatory drive kicks off at the 6:25 mark. Only this time around, don’t expect to see a traditional burnout as well!
The build of this slammed 1963 Chevy C30 dually with a swapped Cummins turbo diesel started with a C10 that was converted to a late 1980s C30 chassis. They picked it up from Tennessee and has become their “designated shop truck.” Believe it or not, this bagged wonder does what’s it’s supposed to do, going wherever it needs to with a flatbed (and a Hot Rod) attached to its hitch assembly.
Naturally, not much stuff does get carried in the bed, on the other hand. Primarily because they don’t want to scratch the work of art it has been turned into, but also because it’s way too lifted to be usable. After all, the builders needed space to fit the airbag suspension, C30 chassis and allow for the truck’s laid-out appearance.
Under the hood resides a 12V 5.9-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine that was swapped from a 1993 Dodge pickup truck, and it’s still untouched by aftermarket goodies. Although that’s probably going to change soon. Plans also include a transmission swap, a completely new – bespoke – chassis with a huge Wilwood brake kit, as well as uniquely-designed wheels... probably because those 22s up front and the 24s in the rear weren’t enough of a crowd draw!
Anyway, some other highlights include the single-side 3.5-inch custom exhaust that’s well hidden next to one of the dually wheels, the crimson TMI interior with a towering-high gearshift lever, and retro-looking modern creature comforts. The cockpit can be seen from the 4:30 mark, while the mandatory drive kicks off at the 6:25 mark. Only this time around, don’t expect to see a traditional burnout as well!