Nostalgic 513CI Dodge Charger With 600 WHP Shows Old Mopars Know New Age Fun

Ask any Mopar aficionado about one of the all-time favorite Chargers and many will surely point out the 1968 to 1970 second generation. Then, enter the small niche of Charger 500s and you’re in serious trouble if all the facts aren’t straight.
Shawn Davis, the old school muscle car fan and affable host of the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube, recently visited Las Vegas, Nevada, for the classic SEMA Show road trip. But he didn’t forget to search for cool cars to film, so he also paid a visit to the owner of the Nostalgia Hot Rods shop. These guys take care of everything in the house – from plumbing and wiring to engine and paintjobs.
And they’re good at what they’re doing, as proven by the car Shawn is about to play with and showcase. It’s a second-generation Charger – born either as a 1969 or 1970 model year (opinions in the comments diverge from the stated facts in the video embedded below). It doesn’t matter that much, though, since it was also reborn as a proper restomod about a decade ago!
While it still looks exactly like any other fresh build out there, this car has allegedly accumulated some 40k miles (around 64,000 km) on the odometer since work has been completed. The Charger 500 got its 440ci V8 mill stroked to 513ci and came out sporting some 600 ponies to the wheel... which isn’t bad at all! Especially since the task was to make it a driver’s car, with “good handling for how big and heavy it is.”
They don’t have an exact figure, but with all the enhancements and modern parts fitted inside it’s a good deal above the factory mark. Still, it remains easy to control – at least as far as functions and features are concerned, since everything is governed by the cockpit iPad. The interior is equally interesting, mixing old and new as subtle as possible: fresh, powered Charger seats combine with the old-school-style dashboard.
Of course, the driving part (kicking off at the 3:50 mark) is as entertaining as ever and towards the end includes a bit of neighbor talk. The old man was as cool as the ride, and only asked them not to scare the horses anymore, but still allowed one huger burnout for the grand finale!
