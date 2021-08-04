Wingcopter to Create a Life-Saving Drone Delivery Network Across the U.S.

Only a few months after launching its flagship drone, a machine that can make three deliveries to multiple locations on a single battery charge, the German minds behind it decided to expand its capability and create a new drone delivery network that will be able to serve hundreds of hospitals across the U.S.
Wingcopter is not doing it alone, though. To develop a drone-based healthcare-specific delivery network across the U.S., the German drone manufacturer teamed up with Air Methods, a supplier of emergency air medical services.
Together, the two companies called it Spright. This new drone delivery network will give healthcare providers and the communities easier access to their needed medical supplies. To make this possible, Air Methods will use Wingcopter's latest flagship delivery drone, Wingcopter 198.
The Wingcopter 198 is an autonomous delivery drone that can perform safe, fast, and bi-directional medical deliveries. It has a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph), and it can fly for up to 68 miles (110 kilometers) on a single charge. The drone is also able to carry a payload of up to 13 lbs (6 kg).
It uses the company's patented tilt-rotor, which allows for vertical take-off and landing and efficient forward flight over long ranges. This altogether eliminates the need for additional infrastructure.
"Our technology has been used globally to effectively deliver medical supplies, for example insulin in Ireland, children's vaccines in Vanuatu, emergency medication in Malawi, and just recently, blood samples in Germany.", said Tom Plummer, CEO of Wingcopter.
The company's technology will enable Spright to build a nationwide network based on Air Methods' current infrastructure of more than 300 bases, serving hospitals in 48 states, mostly in rural areas.
Spright will begin trials this autumn in Hutchinson, Kansas, where it will be implemented in Hutchinson Regional Medical Systems. If the project proves to be successful, drones will start providing medical supplies in rural America.
Together, the two companies called it Spright. This new drone delivery network will give healthcare providers and the communities easier access to their needed medical supplies. To make this possible, Air Methods will use Wingcopter's latest flagship delivery drone, Wingcopter 198.
The Wingcopter 198 is an autonomous delivery drone that can perform safe, fast, and bi-directional medical deliveries. It has a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph), and it can fly for up to 68 miles (110 kilometers) on a single charge. The drone is also able to carry a payload of up to 13 lbs (6 kg).
It uses the company's patented tilt-rotor, which allows for vertical take-off and landing and efficient forward flight over long ranges. This altogether eliminates the need for additional infrastructure.
"Our technology has been used globally to effectively deliver medical supplies, for example insulin in Ireland, children's vaccines in Vanuatu, emergency medication in Malawi, and just recently, blood samples in Germany.", said Tom Plummer, CEO of Wingcopter.
The company's technology will enable Spright to build a nationwide network based on Air Methods' current infrastructure of more than 300 bases, serving hospitals in 48 states, mostly in rural areas.
Spright will begin trials this autumn in Hutchinson, Kansas, where it will be implemented in Hutchinson Regional Medical Systems. If the project proves to be successful, drones will start providing medical supplies in rural America.