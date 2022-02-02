Wingcopter's Flagship Triple-Drop Drone Aims to Make the Peruvian Andes More Hospitable

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are the future of delivery businesses. They are cost-effective, fast, have a smaller carbon footprint compared to other vehicles, and can be deployed on almost any location on the globe. German drone manufacturer Wingcopter is well aware of that and plans to become a leader in the industry, proving that it can send its aircraft anywhere in the world, including in the Peruvian Andes.
Wingcopter is busy trying to expand its business globally, constantly signing partnerships all over the world. It recently announced a new $16 million deal signed with Spright, whose purpose is to develop a drone network that increases healthcare access in rural and underserved communities in the United States. According to the agreement, Wingcopter’s drones will be used to deliver medical supplies within minutes.
Now the German company announces a new partnership, this time with a holding from South America. Wingcopter teamed up with UAV LATAM to carry out medical drone delivery operations in Peru. Just like for the Spright deal, Wingcopter plans to use its flagship drone for the gig, namely the Wingcopter 198.
UAV LATAM will thus be among the first companies in Latin America to use delivery drone technology for commercial and humanitarian applications. The infrastructure in the area is a deficient one, especially in the health sector, which affects millions of lives. It is why Juan Bergelund, the company’s CEO, is confident that deploying the Wingcopter eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) will save and improve many lives.
The Wingcopter 198 autonomous drone has a triple-drop system that allows the aircraft to make three separate deliveries to multiple locations, on a single charge. It has a 198 cm (78 in) wingspan and can fly at altitudes of 16,400 ft (5,000 m), reaching a maximum speed of 90 mph (144 kph). Depending on the payload, it offers different ranges. When carrying up to 11 lb, it can cover up to 46 miles (75 km) on a charge. A smaller payload of up to 2.2 lb (1 kg) will increase that range to approximately 60 miles (95 km).
