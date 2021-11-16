Drone Delivery Canada's New Canary Aircraft Gets One Step Closer to Commercialization

Toronto-based company Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) boasts of being the first one to develop a delivery drone to meet the unmanned aircraft standard of Transport Canada. Now, one proprietary flight management software and three drone models later, the firm is preparing to release its next-generation Sparrow aircraft.
We only have a few specs of the new drone for now, but we do know it will be commercialized as Canary. Drone Delivery Canada says it will have a range of approximately 12.4 miles (20 km) and a cargo capacity of 10 lb (4.5 kg).
As for the features of the Canary, the company plans to equip it with a new motor configuration, next-gen smart battery technology, and touchless cargo drop functionality. It will also benefit from an optional aircraft parachute.
So far, the aircraft has passed several tests such as avionics system configuration, communication with the company’s proprietary FLYTE cloud-based flight management system, propulsion system testing, and onboard sensor testing.
There’s no word on when DDC plans to start mass production of the new Canary or how much it will cost. Meanwhile, its older models are still operating successfully and will continue to be available to future customers.
The largest drone in the company’s fleet is the heavy-lift Condor, which is fully integrated with DDC’s FLYTE software. With a maximum range of 200 km (124 miles) and a top speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph), this helicopter offers a maximum payload of almost 400 lb (180 kg).
Then there’s also DDC’s Robin XL drone with eight electric motors and a maximum range of 60 km (37 miles). It can reach up to 105 kph (65 mph) and comes with a payload capacity of up to 25 lb (11 kg).
The current Sparrow in DDC’s lineup offers a smaller range of just 30 km (18.6 miles) and can reach a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph). It has a maximum payload of 4.5 kg (10 lb), just like the new, recently advertised Canary.
