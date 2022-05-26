Chrome-Delete Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Feels Lunar on Matching AG 26s

While many Rolls-Royce Cullinan owners seek to stand out in their affluent crowd at all costs, some prefer a subtler approach. Well, at least as much as one can be achieved with a hulking, full-size ultra-posh SUV.
A lot of owners who want a custom Cullinan went for the traditional murdered-out Americana approach, probably simply because it makes the massive vehicle look a bit sleeker and not that odd, to begin with. Others, perhaps thinking the all-black atmosphere is already yesterday’s news, have chosen exotic paintjobs or wraps to ensure they can properly shine under the spotlight. A few, though, want their ride subtler.
Take Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown for example, who although revealed that business is booming, still decided to add a subtle yet bespoke gray Cullinan to his extensive collection. Well, here is your chance to be like him, again courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, which has prepared this fashionable ultra-luxury SUV for sale. And, if you like bright interiors and aftermarket wheels, it could be times better than the NFL star’s unit.
Up for grabs for undisclosed pricing (you know the drill: if you have to ask, you probably cannot afford it, but a quotation is still just a DM away), this 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan sure looks like a Black Badge unit, based on the blacked-out Spirit of Ecstasy and RR badges. They say it is a one-of-one creation, which also bodes well for the Black Badge series, featuring a Tempest Gray exterior finish and a rather glaring yellow interior.
Alas, it does have one big redeeming quality: it not only features a chrome delete that adds a little bit of black contrast to the moon-like paintjob, but it also has matching 26-inch aftermarket wheels, most likely from AG Luxury Wheels, judging by the description hashtags. Anyway, the rest is the usual, posh history: picnic tables, back-seat TVs, the starlight headliner, and whatnot…
