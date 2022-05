Chrome-Delete Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Feels Lunar on Matching AG 26s

SUV

A lot of owners who want a custom Cullinan went for the traditional murdered-out Americana approach, probably simply because it makes the massive vehicle look a bit sleeker and not that odd, to begin with. Others, perhaps thinking the all-black atmosphere is already yesterday’s news, have chosen exotic paintjobs or wraps to ensure they can properly shine under the spotlight. A few, though, want their ride subtler.Take Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown for example, who although revealed that business is booming, still decided to add a subtle yet bespoke gray Cullinan to his extensive collection. Well, here is your chance to be like him, again courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, which has prepared this fashionable ultra-luxuryfor sale. And, if you like bright interiors and aftermarket wheels, it could be times better than the NFL star’s unit.Up for grabs for undisclosed pricing (you know the drill: if you have to ask, you probably cannot afford it, but a quotation is still just a DM away), this 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan sure looks like a Black Badge unit, based on the blacked-out Spirit of Ecstasy and RR badges. They say it is a one-of-one creation, which also bodes well for the Black Badge series, featuring a Tempest Gray exterior finish and a rather glaring yellow interior.Alas, it does have one big redeeming quality: it not only features a chrome delete that adds a little bit of black contrast to the moon-like paintjob, but it also has matching 26-inch aftermarket wheels, most likely from AG Luxury Wheels , judging by the description hashtags. Anyway, the rest is the usual, posh history: picnic tables, back-seat TVs, the starlight headliner, and whatnot…