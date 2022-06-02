Is Your Wardrobe Missing a Pair of Water Buffalo Horn Shades? There They Are!

If you like to stand out using your sunglasses, and getting a pair that is mass-manufactured is not your cup of tea, take a seat. For this Summer, Maybach Icons of Luxury have created a pair of sunglasses that is available in ten distinct color variants and takes 200 steps to make.
According to their makers, these shades are characterized by "technical perfection, superb aesthetics, and innovative creativity." Well, we cannot argue with that, as we are not fashion experts, and we also are not a part of Gorden Wagener's design team at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
That is correct, these sunglasses, called The Creator (in full caps, not as we wrote them), were created by the design team led by Gorden Wagener. What you must know about these glasses is that they combine titanium with sustainably sourced natural horn. The latter is from traditionally reared Asian water buffalo.
A company called IVKO makes the frame out of natural horn, and its atelier was established back in 1978. It is important to note that these animals do not lose their lives because of the horn, and the glasses are made from horns that have been removed from mature animals.
The frame is also plated with either 22-carat gold, rose gold, or platinum, which means that sitting on these or losing them will be something that even wealthy individuals will regret.
Over 200 steps are required to make a single pair of these sunglasses, which means that you are not going to find an identical pair in the nearest sunglass shop.
The plating is found in the logos, as well as in the bridge design and the trim around the glass. Depending on the material chosen for the frame, the color of the lens will be different, so that it matches accordingly. Getting these sunglasses to match your style is an entirely different matter.
Mercedes-Maybach has not specified how much a pair costs, but you can bet they will not be cheap.
With that being written, we must ask you to take note of the age-old saying that "beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder," and the fact that fashion trends come and go. So, do not go out of your way, and go over your budget, to buy something that you might not genuinely need just because you have seen a celebrity wear it.
