autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month
Car reviews:
 

Allen Iverson’s Maybach 57S Raises Questions That Only “The Answer” Can Retort

Home > News > Athletes
28 Apr 2022, 14:26 UTC ·
Ask any average-height hooper about his favorite basketball player ever and you’re going to get one of two answers. The first answer, if they were born in the 80s or 90s, will be Allen Iverson. The second answer will be some other player who himself grew up idolizing Allen Iverson. Facts.
Allen Iverson's Maybach 57S 12 photos
Allen Iverson's Maybach 57SAllen Iverson's Maybach 57SAllen Iverson's Maybach 57SAllen IversonAllen Iverson guarded by LeBron JamesAllen Iverson poses with Michael Jordan ahead of All-Star GameAllen Iverson attacks the basket against Vince CarterAllen Iverson attempts a dunk with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal watchingAllen Iverson guarded by Michael JordanAllen IversonAllen Iverson's Maybach 57S
Yes, the consensus across all age groups has Michael Jordan as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time), followed, in whatever order, by LeBron James, Kareem, Wilt, Russell, Magic, Bird, Shaq, Kobe and the list goes on ad nauseum.

All these players, Jordan included, made people fall in love with the NBA, which is all the National Basketball Association could ever ask for, really. But what Allen Iverson did was completely different. He made people fall in love with basketball, showing them that one person, no matter how small, could make all the difference in the world. Kind of like Mr. Frodo, only with cornrows, a killer crossover and huevos the size of Volkswagens.

Iverson was generously listed as being 6’0” tall (1.83 m) yet put up numbers that were borderline Jordanesque for the better part of a decade. As an 11-time All-Star, he led the NBA in scoring four times, won MVP in 2001 with the 76ers, had three All-NBA First Team selections and averaged 26.7 points per game over the course of his 14-year professional basketball career.

For me personally, what stands out most about the man who everyone referred to as “The Answer” was the way he attacked the basket relentlessly, no matter how many “bigs” were in the paint or how many times he got knocked down. He just kept coming back for more. His toughness inspired an entire generation of basketball players to go out and dominate regardless of their size.

Now, as you might imagine, such a successful figure is going to own countless luxury automobiles throughout the years, and it so happens that we just stumbled onto one in this old Maybach 57S, featuring various aftermarket modifications courtesy of Dreamworks Motorsports.

The tuner added a new set of wheels, custom vinyl graphics, custom sound system, tinted windows, a suspension lift kit and performance upgrades, although they didn't go into any specifics. When the Maybach 57S was introduced back in 2005, it was animated by a 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 engine, producing 603 horsepower and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. One could hardly call this car “underpowered.”

Anyway, luxury sedan purists will probably scoff at most of these mods, not that there’s anything wrong with a sinister aesthetic, but those wheels border on comical. Of course, that wouldn’t have been a problem to a man like Allen Iverson, who single-handedly forced NBA Commissioner David Stern to introduce a business casual dress code, by showing up to interviews and press events wearing baggy clothes, chains and a durag.

Rarely can we say that it’s the man who makes the car, but in this case, you know what... that fine piece of German engineering couldn’t have asked for a more influential owner.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
athletes celebrity celebrity car celebrities allen iverson philadelphia 76ers Maybach Maybach 57s
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories