NBA Star LeBron James Does the CrabWalk in GMC's Latest Hummer EV Pickup Ad

GMC’s new ad for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 focuses on showing off one of the truck’s coolest features, namely its “CrabWalk” driving mode, which can prove to be very useful in tight spots. And once again, LeBron James is the one to take the wheel and star in the promotional video.
The CrabWalk feature available with the new Hummer EV turns all four wheels of the vehicle in the same direction, allowing you to drive it diagonally at low speeds (yes, just like a crab). By using the four-wheel steering function, the rear wheels can turn up to 10 degrees in either direction, making it possible for the driver to squeeze in or out of tight spots, at a simple push of a button. In order to activate the CrabWalk mode, you have to hold the button for a few seconds and then turn the steering wheel.
As stated by GMC, the feature comes in handy both in on and off-road scenarios, although you’ll probably appreciate it the most in the latter.
The “King of CrabWalk” ad has an entire army of CGI crustaceans crossing a busy city in their specific "sideways walking" way, with the crabs eventually ending up at LeBron’s house. They find the NBA star in his driveway, behind the wheel of a Hummer EV. Wanting to prove that they’ve got nothing special going on, LeBron enables the CrabWalk mode on his pickup, showing them he can do the same thing with his SUV.
As you probably know by now, this is not the NBA star’s first appearance in a GMC ad, with LeBron being the face of the Hummer EV for quite a while now. After his Hummer EV Super Bowl ad in 2020, he also starred in several other ads and has consistently promoted the vehicle on his social media.
The Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 entered production in late 2021 and has a starting price of approximately $110,300.
You can watch the latest ad in the video below.
