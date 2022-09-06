Fat Joe Only Looks Like He Doesn't Match the Outfit With His Two-Tone Cullinan

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, the 52-year-old American rapper from the Bronx, New York City, better known by his stage name Fat Joe sure knows how to have fun without even trying…
Like many of his peers, the renowned artist has a soft spot for cool outfits, ritzy accessories, and posh rides. From pristine timepieces to white supercars, anything goes. But even though he was also caught with stuff like Italy’s Lambo Spyders, one can only say that he does have a major soft spot for the squeaky-clean stuff, especially when it has the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy perched at the front’s top.
Even better, we have seen Fat Joe dressing up to impress on more than one occasion, including during those times when he only had a fully white Rolls-Royce Cullinan to show off. Nowadays, the Black Badge was carelessly dumped for something that oozes even more exuberance, a two-tone white and light blue ultra-luxury suicide-door SUV.
Just recently he again showed where his true Rolls-Royce loyalties are, and in the process caught the attention of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. Naturally, they decided to highlight the part that most interested them, the custom two-tone chrome and blue forged aftermarket wheels that bear their (hidden) signature.
Alas, we – if our two cents on the matter are allowed – on the other hand only had eyes for the way Fat Joe casually looks as if he does not even care to match his neon-green outfit with his two-tone Forgiato-clad Cullinan. But quite frankly, I think this was just a deliberate ruse, as he subtly made sure that at least his white-blue-neon green snickers made this impromptu photo shoot a memorable, fashionable occasion to show off without even trying to impress anyone!
Even better, we have seen Fat Joe dressing up to impress on more than one occasion, including during those times when he only had a fully white Rolls-Royce Cullinan to show off. Nowadays, the Black Badge was carelessly dumped for something that oozes even more exuberance, a two-tone white and light blue ultra-luxury suicide-door SUV.
Just recently he again showed where his true Rolls-Royce loyalties are, and in the process caught the attention of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. Naturally, they decided to highlight the part that most interested them, the custom two-tone chrome and blue forged aftermarket wheels that bear their (hidden) signature.
Alas, we – if our two cents on the matter are allowed – on the other hand only had eyes for the way Fat Joe casually looks as if he does not even care to match his neon-green outfit with his two-tone Forgiato-clad Cullinan. But quite frankly, I think this was just a deliberate ruse, as he subtly made sure that at least his white-blue-neon green snickers made this impromptu photo shoot a memorable, fashionable occasion to show off without even trying to impress anyone!