Fat Joe Switches Rolls-Royces for “The Fast Life,” Poses With a White Lambo

Rolls-Royce is the type of company that offers much more than a simple product. Sure, all their vehicles are powerful and imposing, and also provide the owners with the luxury and status they need. That is why lots of celebrities are swearing by them. Like rapper Fat Joe. But it looks like the rapper is looking to switch it up to the "fast life."
Over the last few months, rapper Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has been flaunting several custom Rolls-Royces. He loves driving around in his Cullinans, which he has in multiple colors, thanks to his collaboration with famous car customizer Will Castro.
But it seems like the rapper might want more than the luxury Rolls-Royce entails, because, for the past few days, his social media has flaunted several sports cars, which are not exactly his type. Or at least they weren't.
First, he posed next to a red Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio, captioning it “Ask her for the check.” If this sports car isn’t enough to fuel his need for speed, the other surely is. It's a white Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, which he simply captioned: “the fast life.”
It’s unclear whether the New York rapper owns any of the vehicles or just posed with them for likes on social media. He could easily afford them, as he boasts a $4 million net worth, but it’s not something he would usually get. Of course, he could surprise everyone with a supercar, because who doesn’t like those?
Especially when it comes to the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. The convertible is put in motion by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that, paired up with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivers 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).
It’s a thrill to drive it, because it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, before maxing out at 202 mph (325 kph).
And while it’s not the kind of ride you’d see Fat Joe driving, we have to admit they’d make a pretty good team.
