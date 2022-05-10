Fat Joe's Recipe for a Successful Day Is a Pristine Timepiece and a Rolls-Royce Phantom

Fat Joe is all about luxury and style and he wants everyone to know that. That’s why in his latest post on social media he looks imposing, wearing a Pristine timepiece and leaning against a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Not long ago, rapper Fat Joe (whose real name is Joseph Cartagena) made an appearance on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. The annual event, which features members of the U.S. political class mingling with celebrities or journalists, aims to raise money for WHCA scholarships and honor professional recipients of the WHCA awards.
Fat Joe was among the guests of this year’s WHCA, and he wanted to make an impression since the event is black-tie only. So, he accessorized with a $4 million Pristine timepiece called Avalanche.
Since then, the rapper has been wearing it a lot, even if there wasn’t any special occasion. His latest post on social media proves just that. With the Avalanche around his wrist, Fat Joe leans against a black Rolls-Royce Phantom. It might not be a special occasion, but Fat Joe surely knows how to seize the moment, as he captioned it: “Another day another Billion.”
One might say that Rolls-Royce is the rapper’s favorite brand, and his collection seems to indicate that. He owns not just one, but two Rolls-Royce Cullinans.
Since the British luxury manufacturer is all about status, it seems to fit the rapper perfectly. In 2017, Rolls-Royce introduced the Phantom’s eighth generation. The luxury saloon is put in motion by Rolls-Royce’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. The power mill sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to performance, the Phantom can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Combined with the Pristine Avalanche timepiece, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is absolutely everything Fat Joe needs for a successful display of wealth.
