Slim Thug Has Fun Pushing the Limits of a Ram 1500 TRX

Rapper Slim Thug has several cars in his garage, but for a casual night out in Houston, he went for a Ram 1500 TRX. He also took it out on the highway in an attempt to see how fast it can go.
Rapper Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, loves everything on wheels and seems to be a big fan of General Motors. He owns a 1974 Chevrolet Caprice, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, and a Cadillac Escalade.
But now it seems like he doesn’t mind other corporations either because he just shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing him behind the wheel of a RAM 1500 TRX, which is a Stellantis-sourced product.
The Ram 1500 TRX packs a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 702 horsepower (712 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Based on these figures, the truck can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
In the short video that Slim Thug shared, he was testing out the TRX's limits by doing 117 mph (188 mph) on the highway at night, which was way over the speed limit of 75 mph (121 kph). There’s no information on whether he owns or rented the truck, so maybe he just wanted to check out how fast it can go, before returning to legal speeds.
He also had some extra adventures while out and about. At some point, the rapper, who was still behind the wheel of his Ram Truck, shared a video after he encountered several people go-karting in the street at night. Slim added a facepalm emoji in the caption next to the clip. It was clearly something you don’t see on the street every day.
Besides driving the Ram 1500 TRX, a few days ago, Slim Thug revealed he purchased his first Bugatti. Not one of the hypercars, but the brand's first electric scooter. Still, he seems to be on the right track because that one only hits speeds of 18.5 mph (30 kph), unlike the TRX.
