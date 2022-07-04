Fat Joe Dresses to Impress for 4th of July Party, Matches With White Rolls-Royce Cullinan

There’s nothing that screams wealth louder than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and rapper Fat Joe doesn’t shy away from showing his. Now he just matched with a white Cullinan before he went to attend a star-studded Fourth of July party with Jay-Z.
Rapper Fat Joe is all about luxury. With an estimated net worth of $6 million, the New York City rapper lives a lavish lifestyle, with expensive cars, watches, and clothes. His collection includes not just one, but two Rolls-Royce Cullinans, which are the work of famous car customizer Will Castro. He has a blue and white one and a black one.
And given that he has many options to choose from, he knows how to make a good impression by matching with his rides on different occasions. In the past, it was his blue and white one. Now, he matched with a fully white one. It’s unclear whether he owns a third Cullinan, or if his black one received a new look. There’s also the possibility that he might’ve rented it for the party.
The pictures shared on Fat Joe’s page give a small glimpse of the interior of the luxury SUV, which is orange and black, similar to what he drove on the Puerto Rican Day Parade. A few days ago, he drove the same vehicle, sharing a video of a yellow watermelon, as you can see attached below.
The rapper had an invitation to a very exclusive, star-studded Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons over the weekend, where he partied with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. All of them wore white outfits, as the party, hosted by Michael Rubin, was inspired by Diddy’s legendary White Parties in the late ’90s and ’00s.
And given the magnitude of the event, you can never go wrong with a Cullinan, which provides its passengers with comfort, luxury, and quite a performance. Especially when you're surrounded by people whose garages are worth millions. The SUV is put in motion by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Based on these figures, the SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). And one thing is for sure, Fat Joe surely fit in the crowd with this Cullinan.
