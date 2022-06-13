Fat Joe Attends Puerto Rican Day Parade, Rides There in White Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Over the weekend, the Puerto Rican Day Parade took place in New York City, and it was a celebration to remember. And Fat Joe had a special role in the parade, arriving there in a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
This year’s Puerto Rican Day Parade was as star-studded as you might expect. The king of this year’s parade was Latin Grammy-winning singer Nicky Jam, who is known for hit songs such as “X” or “El Perdón.”
He was also joined by Brooklyn radio personality Angie Martinez, who was dubbed “madrina” (godmother), alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe, dubbed “padrino” (godfather) of the parade.
On his way to the event, which took place in New York City, the rapper had a “Puerto Rican escort” on motorcycles as he drove a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The video posted on his social media account was filmed from the passenger’s side and gives us a short look at the SUV’s exterior. But we also see its colorful interior, which boasts an orange-on-black color scheme.
Fat Joe seems to be a huge fan of Rolls-Royce, posing with several Cullinans over the last couple of months, a black and a blue and white one.
There’s nothing not to like about the Cullinan, which provides its passengers with comfort, luxury, and quite a performance. It’s powered by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Cullinan, which is the first and only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup, is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The rapper usually works with famous Puerto Rican car customizer Will Castro from Unique Rides for all his cars. Will was also in attendance at the parade, riding in a Jeep in front of the rapper during the festivities.
