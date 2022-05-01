Fat Joe Shows Off $4 Million Avalanche Diamond Watch at the WHCA Dinner 2022

Rapper Fat Joe (real name, Joseph Cartagena) showed up on the red carpet at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, as this Daily Mail photo confirms. The WHCA event is a very rare occasion for members of the U.S. political class to mingle with representatives of the press, joke on otherwise very serious issues, have some fun, and raise money for aspiring and working journalists.
Celebrities do show up, too, usually as guests of a media outlet, and help bring even more attention to the event. No word yet on which outlet invited Fat Joe, but he definitely did his his best to get attention – as a $4 million diamond watch will do.
Not only is this a very expensive timepiece, but it’s also a one-off and one of the biggest diamond watches ever created. It’s not new, having been unveiled in February this year, but it’s still as eye-catching. It is a design from NYC-based jewelers-to-the-stars Pristine, and it’s called the Avalanche – a most apt name for “the iceberg that sunk Titanic,” as Fat Joe described it when he unboxed it. You can see the unboxing video below, but do grab some shades: it’s a lot of bling and sparkle.
Whether Fat Joe really owns it or has it on loaner, it’s the watch itself that is truly spectacular. The Swiss hardware and 18-karat white gold are covered in 196 carats of baguette diamonds, and each and every stone is GIA-certified. GIA certification is the standard and guarantee of stone quality, and Pristine takes pride in delivering only the finest stones to its select customers.
Pristine and Fat Joe actually go a long way back, and he’s tight with founders Ofir Ben Shimon and Avi Davidov. He owns several Pristine watches (you can see some of them in the photos in the gallery), but Avalanche is the biggest: the biggest in his personal collection and as an industry standard, described as “one of the biggest timepieces with diamonds ever created.”
Measuring 65mm by 55mm, Avalanche has every surface covered in diamonds, from the bracelet to the dial. In fact, all you can see are diamonds and the hands telling the time, and that’s ok: it’s not like it was created for timekeeping, but more as a flex. Still, in case the wearer might want to know what time it is, Pristine used a precise Swiss automatic movement.
The first rapper to order a baguetted watch was DJ Khaled, a good friend and collaborator of Fat Joe, followed by the likes of Diddy and Floyd Mayweather, who also owns the $18 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch. But whereas Khaled gets the “first” honor, Fat Joe claims the biggest.
Celebrities do show up, too, usually as guests of a media outlet, and help bring even more attention to the event. No word yet on which outlet invited Fat Joe, but he definitely did his his best to get attention – as a $4 million diamond watch will do.
Not only is this a very expensive timepiece, but it’s also a one-off and one of the biggest diamond watches ever created. It’s not new, having been unveiled in February this year, but it’s still as eye-catching. It is a design from NYC-based jewelers-to-the-stars Pristine, and it’s called the Avalanche – a most apt name for “the iceberg that sunk Titanic,” as Fat Joe described it when he unboxed it. You can see the unboxing video below, but do grab some shades: it’s a lot of bling and sparkle.
Whether Fat Joe really owns it or has it on loaner, it’s the watch itself that is truly spectacular. The Swiss hardware and 18-karat white gold are covered in 196 carats of baguette diamonds, and each and every stone is GIA-certified. GIA certification is the standard and guarantee of stone quality, and Pristine takes pride in delivering only the finest stones to its select customers.
Pristine and Fat Joe actually go a long way back, and he’s tight with founders Ofir Ben Shimon and Avi Davidov. He owns several Pristine watches (you can see some of them in the photos in the gallery), but Avalanche is the biggest: the biggest in his personal collection and as an industry standard, described as “one of the biggest timepieces with diamonds ever created.”
Measuring 65mm by 55mm, Avalanche has every surface covered in diamonds, from the bracelet to the dial. In fact, all you can see are diamonds and the hands telling the time, and that’s ok: it’s not like it was created for timekeeping, but more as a flex. Still, in case the wearer might want to know what time it is, Pristine used a precise Swiss automatic movement.
The first rapper to order a baguetted watch was DJ Khaled, a good friend and collaborator of Fat Joe, followed by the likes of Diddy and Floyd Mayweather, who also owns the $18 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch. But whereas Khaled gets the “first” honor, Fat Joe claims the biggest.