Fat Joe Matches One of His Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Gives Glimpse of Relaxing Interior

Owning a Rolls-Royce gives you more than a powerful SUV with a very luxurious exterior, it also gives you status. But rapper Fat Joe seems to own two of them. He just gave us a good look at one of the two, as he matched his outfit with the SUV’s exterior.
Not long ago, the rapper worked with car customizer Will Castro for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a black wrap and a mandarin interior.
But it looks like the entertainer owns two of the same models. Besides the black one, he also has a two-tone blue and white Cullinan.
Fat Joe posed next to the luxury SUV in a similar outfit, with a blue shirt and white pants. Later on, he took it to his Instagram Stories and gave us a look at the interior, as well.
He was driving with his daughter, Azariah, and he was enjoying himself as he traveled on the highway. The interior of this Cullinan is very relaxing and boasts plenty of white, including the dashboard, leather seats, and door panels. His SUV is also equipped with the optional Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce is a top choice for every celebrity who wants to flaunt their wealth and travel in luxury. And this rings true for Fat Joe, who decided he didn’t want to resort to just one color on his Cullinan, so he seemingly owns two of them.
The British carmaker placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of its first SUV. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Just a few days ago, Fat Joe flew to Hollywood with DJ Khaled in a Global 7500 to support Khaled when received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
But it looks like the entertainer owns two of the same models. Besides the black one, he also has a two-tone blue and white Cullinan.
Fat Joe posed next to the luxury SUV in a similar outfit, with a blue shirt and white pants. Later on, he took it to his Instagram Stories and gave us a look at the interior, as well.
He was driving with his daughter, Azariah, and he was enjoying himself as he traveled on the highway. The interior of this Cullinan is very relaxing and boasts plenty of white, including the dashboard, leather seats, and door panels. His SUV is also equipped with the optional Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce is a top choice for every celebrity who wants to flaunt their wealth and travel in luxury. And this rings true for Fat Joe, who decided he didn’t want to resort to just one color on his Cullinan, so he seemingly owns two of them.
The British carmaker placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of its first SUV. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Just a few days ago, Fat Joe flew to Hollywood with DJ Khaled in a Global 7500 to support Khaled when received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.