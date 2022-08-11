Rapper Fat Joe Is Back to Posing Next to His Two-Tone Rolls-Royce

Rapper Fat Joe and Rolls-Royce go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. And the rapper recently struck a pose with his two-tone white and blue Cullinan, looking rather imposing.
Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, loves to pose next to expensive, powerful cars. Not long ago, he tried to switch it up from his regular shots with Rolls-Royces, so he opted for a red Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio and a white Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. That was the “fast life” for him.
But he can’t stay away from his Rolls-Royces for too long, since he owns a few of them. Back in the day, the rapper had some financial issues and even a four-month stint behind bars for tax evasion. But he rose again and, as of 2022, he has a $4 million net worth. The rapper released ten studio albums to date over his three-decade-long career in the music industry and he is also the owner of Terror Squad Production.
Now that he can afford it, he’s buying all the things he wants, which includes luxury cars. The rapper owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans. One of the luxury SUVs is the work of art of famous car customizer Will Castro and it’s a black painted Cullinan with a mandarin orange interior. However, most recently, he was seen with a white one with the same interior, seemingly hinting he might've painted it white.
The other is a two-tone blue and white one and it was his most recent choice for a shot for the ‘Gram. Wearing a black outfit, the rapper looked imposing as he stood in front of his Cullinan.
Besides the fact that it looks exotic and tough, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan also has a great performance. Rolls-Royce placed its 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, delivering 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
And it makes sense why Fat Joe would love driving it so much.
