This Rolls-Royce Cullinan Costs $1 Million, Can You Tell Why?

A brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan will set you back around $350,000, if you say no to all the optional goodies. For a nicely-specced example, you will have to pay over $500,000, yet this one is a little over $1 million. Why?
Glad you asked that (actually, I did), because despite looking like your run-of-the-mill luxury SUV, it has something few other vehicles on Earth can brag about: ballistic protection. As a result, it can laugh in the face of bullets, up to a certain caliber, of course, and can withstand the explosion of two DM51 hand grenades simultaneously.
The entire passenger compartment has been made bulletproof. It has ballistic protection for the windows and doors, and since the latter have become heavier, the hinges were reinforced. Emergency lights, intercom system, siren, and even a fire-suppression system are included here. The Cullinan in question has heavy-duty suspension, uprated brakes, and run-flat tires wrapped around the wheels.
Elsewhere, it sports a black-on-black finish and has an orange pinstripe. The engine is said to push out 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW), so unless that is a typo, it has been slightly upgraded over stock. The Cullinan’s twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 develops 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque without any modifications, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5+ seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Now, as we already told you, this armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan is for sale. Klassen is the company responsible for making it bulletproof, and it is also them who are trying to find a new home for it. The vehicle is advertised on their official website here, with the delivery miles on the odo, and a €1,011,500 buy-it-now price, including tax. This equals to $1,023,668 at today’s exchange rates, and we could think of many cars that we’d get if we had that kind of cash lying around.
