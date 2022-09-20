Ferrari Lambo “Urusangue” Is That CGI Mashup You Won't Forget, Unfortunately

With all the commotion around the 2024 Ford Mustang and NAIAS 2022, it might be easy to forget about the rest of the automotive industry’s exploits.
Luckily, not everything is as obscure as the JDM launch of the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek (plus their AWD’s 50th anniversary), particularly if we are talking about the first-ever Ferrari SUV. Naturally, the Purosangue quickly became the talk of the automotive town, alongside the ‘Last Call’ Dodges, Jeep EVs, S650 ‘Stang, and the Detroit motor show that took place a little later than usual this year.
That, of course, also attracted a lot of attention from the virtual automotive artist realm and they quickly left no CGI stone unturned in their quest to portray different visions of these popular introductions. With that being said, there was only a matter of time before they arrived at the most outrageous transformation of them all – the CGI mashup.
First, we saw a thinly-veiled idea of a virtual Chevy Camaro ‘S Line’ (could that be a direct pun towards the 2024 Mustang S650 designation?) that piggybacked on top of the Blue Oval design with no shame whatsoever – albeit also with enough changes to make it their own. Now, there’s a direct hit, courtesy of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars, who is an expert on infamous CGI mashup ideas.
As for his vision, it involves a decidedly simple question: “why choose between Urus and Purosangue if you can have both together?” Thus, he proceeded accordingly, creating the seemingly “perfect” vehicle for those people who can only afford one ultra-luxury super-SUV, not both. So, meet the Ferrari Lambo ‘Urusangue,’ as someone humorously suggested it should be named in the comments.
One mystery remains, though. If this were ever real, what powertrain would this unlikely joint-venture use – the elegant, naturally-aspirated 715-hp V12 or the feisty, twin-turbo 641 hp (or 657 hp for the Performante) V8?
