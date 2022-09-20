650HP Chevy Corvette IROC-Z Returns to Digitally Challenge the 2024 Ford Mustang

Currently, the 2023 Chevy Camaro can be had from as low as $26,100 (which is still a bit more than the outgoing 2022MY with its $25k starting MSRP). But does anyone think affordability helps?
Affordability, its desire to “dominate on the daily,” the current powertrain options, the looks, nothing seems to work for the sixth-generation icon of the pony car world. Instead, people only have eyes for the Challenger, Mustang, and even the C8 Corvette sibling, as of late, according to sales figures. And what does GM do about this situation? Nothing.
And they are not willing to change that, instead appearing more interested in what comes next with the Z06 and hybrid C8, as well as the fully electric Chevy Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer (including SS) family. But no worries, other people are taking matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, on this occasion. So, meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams.
Thus, after recently CGI-cooking up a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Wagon or a reborn 2023 Chrysler 300C for Magnum SW duties, he now switched his digital attention to another series, the neo-retro-flavored one. And do not think this Chevy came alone, as before it there was also a third-generation Fox Body Mustang that was modernized for 21st-century duties – and we have it embedded second below to show off its teal paintjob, subtle Shelby badges, and restomod styling.
Now, on the other hand, a brand-new Chevy Camaro ZL1 fulfilling once again the third-generation IROC-Z duties is a different thing, frankly. It involves reviving the famous nameplate that was paying homage to the International Race of Champions on top of thoroughly modern 650-hp ZL1 underpinnings, albeit with vintage styling.
And perhaps that is exactly what this Chevy needs to survive the hype over ‘Last Call’ Dodges and the introduction of the 2024 Ford Mustang. If only this was real…
