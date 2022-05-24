2023 Chevrolet Camaro Pricing Announced, It's $800 to $3,700 More Expensive

Introduced with great pomp and circumstance in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the sixth-generation Camaro enters 2023 with few changes. For starters, the order guide attached at the end of this story confirms that Chevy has added Radiant Red and Sharkskin Metallic to the color palette.
Radiant Red is offered with Design Package equipment groups. As for Sharkskin Metallic, the order guide lists it together with the Shock and Steel Special Edition. The hard-selling pony car also flaunts a plethora of new wheel designs, 20-inch wheels that feature a classy five split-spoke layout.
Although the configurator for the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro isn’t live yet, our friends at GM Authority have received the official pricing for the sports coupe and convertible. The 1LS trim level kicks off at $27,195 including destination charge, which represents an $800 uptick over the 2022 model.
The better-equipped 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT have risen by $800 as well. Somewhat curious for the Camaro’s best-selling variants, LT1-equipped trim levels are $1,800 drearier than before. The Coyote-powered Ford Mustang GT and HEMI V8-powered Dodge Challenger R/T are more expensive, but nevertheless, both sell better than General Motors’ increasingly troubled pony car.
Not surprising at all, the LT4-engined Camaro ZL1 has been treated to the largest price increase. $3,700 more than before, the supercharged variant is $68,095 for the manual-boxed coupe or $69,690 for the automatic coupe.
As ever, production will be carried out by General Motors in Michigan at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant where the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 are made. All three share the Alpha vehicle architecture, albeit the Caddies feature an evolution of the Camaro’s Alpha, referred to as the Alpha 2.
Just like the Mustang, the Camaro features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the base powerplant. But in stark contrast to the Mustang, the Camaro still offers a V6 in the guise of the somewhat wonky LGX. Last year, for example, GM issued a stop-sale order for cars fitted with the 3.6-liter mill because of a concern with bleed loss emissions from the evaporative emissions canister exceeding the federally mandated limit.
